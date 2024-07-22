All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula E London ePrix II

Cassidy and da Costa “cried together” after Formula E title-defining clash

Jaguar racer Cassidy suffered puncture in collision when on cusp of Formula E world championship title in London, which ultimately went to Pascal Wehrlein

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, congratulates new world champion Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, in Parc Ferme

Nick Cassidy says that he and Antonio Felix da Costa “just cried together” after their collision in the Formula E London season finale which denied the Jaguar driver the title.

Da Costa’s Porsche team-mate Pascal Wehrlein claimed this year’s Formula E drivers’ title as the German, Cassidy and the second Jaguar of Mitch Evans entered Sunday’s London E-Prix covered by just four points.

Cassidy had started on pole and sat third during the middle portion of the race, but in prime position to cycle back to the front having taken both his Attack Mode activations in comparison with Evans and Wehrlein ahead.

But his title aspirations were shattered when 2019-20 Formula E champion da Costa made contact with the right-rear tyre of Cassidy’s car, which caused a puncture and his eventual retirement.

“He’s [da Costa] a great friend, he’s a world champion, I’m not,” Cassidy told Motorsport.com.

“We just cried together. He’s cost me a world championship but it wasn’t intentional, I know that, it’s just a mistake on his behalf. Big consequences for me.”

Da Costa started 10th for the race and was moving towards the front of the field in an effort to aid Wehrlein’s championship bid.

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, retires the car

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, retires the car

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Running in fifth behind Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, who eventually won the race from Wehrlein, da Costa went for an overtake on the Briton up the inside into Turn 16 before collecting the helpless Cassidy ahead at the apex of the bend.

After the race, TV pictures showed the pair embraced with da Costa apologetic for his part in deciding the outcome of the drivers’ championship in such a manner.

“I feel horrible, because I’m happy to play a role as a team-mate to Pascal to help him with Attack Modes and influence the result in that way, but never in this way,” da Costa told Motorsport.com.

“It feels horrible, not only of the action itself but also of the consequence that it had to him [Cassidy] because he had both his Attack Modes [done], it was just looking great for him.

“I can only say a massive sorry to him and his family, his team.

“It was a minimal touch which was enough to end in disaster for him and for that I’m really, really sorry.”

Da Costa was handed a five-second penalty for the collision, dropping the Portuguese driver from fifth down to 13th in the final classification.

This had a significant bearing on the new-for-2024 manufacturers’ championship and meant Jaguar took the accolade over Porsche by four points, having easily secured the teams’ championship by the healthier margin of 36 points.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Evans: "My own team was working against me" as Jaguar missrd out on Formula E drivers' title

Top Comments

Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Evans: "My own team was working against me" as Jaguar missrd out on Formula E drivers' title

Evans: "My own team was working against me" as Jaguar missrd out on Formula E drivers' title

Formula E
London ePrix II
Evans: "My own team was working against me" as Jaguar missrd out on Formula E drivers' title
London E-Prix: Wehrlein denies Jaguar duo for Formula E title in thriller

London E-Prix: Wehrlein denies Jaguar duo for Formula E title in thriller

Formula E
London ePrix II
London E-Prix: Wehrlein denies Jaguar duo for Formula E title in thriller
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland ePrix II
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown
Antonio Felix da Costa
More from
Antonio Felix da Costa
Da Costa: Rowland "a sore loser" after London Formula E collision

Da Costa: Rowland "a sore loser" after London Formula E collision

Formula E
London ePrix II
Da Costa: Rowland "a sore loser" after London Formula E collision
Da Costa: "Sneaky radio message" to Andretti helped in Shanghai Formula E win

Da Costa: "Sneaky radio message" to Andretti helped in Shanghai Formula E win

Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
Da Costa: "Sneaky radio message" to Andretti helped in Shanghai Formula E win
How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

Prime
Prime
Formula E
How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

Latest news

Jeff Gordon: Kyle Larson "driving with a purpose" in Indianapolis win

Jeff Gordon: Kyle Larson "driving with a purpose" in Indianapolis win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Jeff Gordon: Kyle Larson "driving with a purpose" in Indianapolis win
Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies

Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution

Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution

Prime

Discover prime content
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia