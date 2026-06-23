COTA to make Formula E debut in record-breaking 2026-27 calendar
The all-electric championship has announced a 21-race season for the introduction of its Gen4 car, with COTA, Zandvoort and Brands Hatch all joining
COTA
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula E has launched a record-breaking calendar for the 2026-27 campaign with three venues including Circuit of The Americas making their championship debuts.
Austin will host round four of the season on 6 February with Brands Hatch and Zandvoort also joining the calendar in May and June respectively.
It is part of a 21-race season, up from 17 in 2025-26, to coincide with the introduction of the Gen4 car, which is Formula E’s most powerful machine yet, boasting over 800bhp.
The car is also 87kg heavier and 90mm wider than its predecessor, the Gen3 Evo, so this caused the all-electric series to add permanent venues to the calendar.
Brands Hatch, for example, will replace ExCeL London in a season that starts with a Jeddah double-header this December before a traditional January visit to Mexico City.
Trips to Austin, Miami, Sao Paulo, Sanya, Berlin, Monte Carlo, Brands Hatch, Zandvoort, Madrid and Shanghai all follow, with Tokyo hosting the finale on 24-25 July.
Race start at 2025 F1 Dutch GP in Zandvoort
Photo by: Gabriele Lanzo / Alessio Morgese / NurPhoto via Getty Images
“We are incredibly proud to unveil our biggest and most ambitious calendar to date,” said Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo.
“Expanding to 21 races across 13 iconic cities is a huge milestone and welcoming world-renowned tracks like COTA in Austin, Zandvoort and Brands Hatch provides the ultimate stage to showcase our new Gen4 era.
“Every stop on this calendar has been chosen to deliver maximum sporting drama.
“Launching the season with our first-ever opener under the lights in Jeddah to showcase the speed of these Gen4 cars sets a spectacular tone, while growing our races into distinct continental clusters ensures we do so as sustainably as possible.
“The tracks are faster, the competition is fiercer, and we cannot wait to get this historic season under way.”
Next season will of course feature the host of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Austin, which is part of Formula E’s push “for a second race in the US”, says Jeff Dodds.
Jeff Dodds, CEO Formula E
Photo by: Andreas Beil
“We looked at lots of different venues,” Formula E’s CEO told Motorsport.
“COTA actually started three years ago. I went out and visited [circuit chairman] Bobby Epstein and we went around the track looking at the possibilities of what it would take for Formula E to come here.
“We both decided at the time where the cars were, maybe this wasn't the right circuit and we'd be better to wait for Gen4.
“Austin's always felt good for us: vibrant, growing city, focus on technology and innovation, understanding of sustainability.
“It felt like a really good fit from a city point of view. It just felt that the track wouldn't allow the cars to show themselves off.
“So Gen4 became our target to try and get onto the calendar and I'm delighted we got to an agreement with them.”
Gen4 launch at Paul Ricard
Photo by: FIA Formula E
The calendar certainly looks different to Formula E’s debut season in 2014-15, when it held a city-center mantra with only street tracks being used.
But because “we’re growing up”, according to Dodds, the championship has had to adapt its identity yet is still keen to use tracks near “a large metropolitan city” like Jarama (Madrid), Brands Hatch (London) and Zandvoort (Amsterdam).
These are not the only tweaks Formula E is making though, as Gen4’s debut campaign will also feature changes to double-header weekends, of which there are eight – Jeddah, Berlin, Monte Carlo, Brands Hatch, Zandvoort, Madrid, Shanghai and Tokyo.
The second race of the weekend will remain a traditional E-Prix but the opener, labelled “E-Prix Unleashed”, will be a 25-, 30-minute sprint-style race with car settings ramped up.
“Effectively, it's full send,” added Dodds. “So from the moment the lights go out, you get to see 450kW, high downforce, you get to see these cars obviously flat out.
“We're pretty excited. If you came for a weekend, you'd see one complex strategy race, highly technical.
“Then you get to see the drivers in that beast of a car, just send it in a performance race. So you get to see these two incredible extremes.”
Formula E 2026-27 calendar
|Round
|City
|Track
|Date
|1
|Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|18 December 2026
|2
|Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|19 December 2026
|3
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|16 January 2027
|4
|Austin, USA
|Circuit of the Americas
|6 February 2027
|5
|Miami, USA
|Miami International Autodrome
|20 February 2027
|6
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Anhembi Sambadrome Circuit
|13 March 2027
|7
|Sanya, China
|Haitang Bay Circuit
|17 April 2027
|8
|Berlin, Germany
|Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit
|8 May 2027
|9
|Berlin, Germany
|Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit
|9 May 2027
|10
|Monte Carlo, Monaco
|Circuit de Monaco
|15 May 2027
|11
|Monte Carlo, Monaco
|Circuit de Monaco
|16 May 2027
|12
|Kent, United Kingdom
|Brands Hatch
|29 May 2027
|13
|Kent, United Kingdom
|Brands Hatch
|30 May 2027
|14
|Zandvoort, Netherlands
|Zandvoort Circuit
|18 June 2027
|15
|Zandvoort, Netherlands
|Zandvoort Circuit
|19 June 2027
|16
|Madrid, Spain
|Circuito del Jarama
|26 June 2027
|17
|Madrid, Spain
|Circuito del Jarama
|27 June 2027
|18
|Shanghai, China
|Shanghai International Circuit
|10 July 2027
|19
|Shanghai, China
|Shanghai International Circuit
|11 July 2027
|20
|Tokyo, Japan
|Tokyo Street Circuit
|24 July 2027
|21
|Tokyo, Japan
|Tokyo Street Circuit
|25 July 2027
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