COTA to make Formula E debut in record-breaking 2026-27 calendar

Formula E has launched a record-breaking calendar for the 2026-27 campaign with three venues including Circuit of The Americas making their championship debuts.

Austin will host round four of the season on 6 February with Brands Hatch and Zandvoort also joining the calendar in May and June respectively.

It is part of a 21-race season, up from 17 in 2025-26, to coincide with the introduction of the Gen4 car, which is Formula E’s most powerful machine yet, boasting over 800bhp.

The car is also 87kg heavier and 90mm wider than its predecessor, the Gen3 Evo, so this caused the all-electric series to add permanent venues to the calendar.

Brands Hatch, for example, will replace ExCeL London in a season that starts with a Jeddah double-header this December before a traditional January visit to Mexico City.

Trips to Austin, Miami, Sao Paulo, Sanya, Berlin, Monte Carlo, Brands Hatch, Zandvoort, Madrid and Shanghai all follow, with Tokyo hosting the finale on 24-25 July.

Race start at 2025 F1 Dutch GP in Zandvoort Photo by: Gabriele Lanzo / Alessio Morgese / NurPhoto via Getty Images

“We are incredibly proud to unveil our biggest and most ambitious calendar to date,” said Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo.

“Expanding to 21 races across 13 iconic cities is a huge milestone and welcoming world-renowned tracks like COTA in Austin, Zandvoort and Brands Hatch provides the ultimate stage to showcase our new Gen4 era.

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“Every stop on this calendar has been chosen to deliver maximum sporting drama.

“Launching the season with our first-ever opener under the lights in Jeddah to showcase the speed of these Gen4 cars sets a spectacular tone, while growing our races into distinct continental clusters ensures we do so as sustainably as possible.

“The tracks are faster, the competition is fiercer, and we cannot wait to get this historic season under way.”

Next season will of course feature the host of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Austin, which is part of Formula E’s push “for a second race in the US”, says Jeff Dodds.

Jeff Dodds, CEO Formula E Photo by: Andreas Beil

“We looked at lots of different venues,” Formula E’s CEO told Motorsport.

“COTA actually started three years ago. I went out and visited [circuit chairman] Bobby Epstein and we went around the track looking at the possibilities of what it would take for Formula E to come here.

“We both decided at the time where the cars were, maybe this wasn't the right circuit and we'd be better to wait for Gen4.

“Austin's always felt good for us: vibrant, growing city, focus on technology and innovation, understanding of sustainability.

“It felt like a really good fit from a city point of view. It just felt that the track wouldn't allow the cars to show themselves off.

“So Gen4 became our target to try and get onto the calendar and I'm delighted we got to an agreement with them.”

Gen4 launch at Paul Ricard Photo by: FIA Formula E

The calendar certainly looks different to Formula E’s debut season in 2014-15, when it held a city-center mantra with only street tracks being used.

But because “we’re growing up”, according to Dodds, the championship has had to adapt its identity yet is still keen to use tracks near “a large metropolitan city” like Jarama (Madrid), Brands Hatch (London) and Zandvoort (Amsterdam).

These are not the only tweaks Formula E is making though, as Gen4’s debut campaign will also feature changes to double-header weekends, of which there are eight – Jeddah, Berlin, Monte Carlo, Brands Hatch, Zandvoort, Madrid, Shanghai and Tokyo.

The second race of the weekend will remain a traditional E-Prix but the opener, labelled “E-Prix Unleashed”, will be a 25-, 30-minute sprint-style race with car settings ramped up.

“Effectively, it's full send,” added Dodds. “So from the moment the lights go out, you get to see 450kW, high downforce, you get to see these cars obviously flat out.

“We're pretty excited. If you came for a weekend, you'd see one complex strategy race, highly technical.

“Then you get to see the drivers in that beast of a car, just send it in a performance race. So you get to see these two incredible extremes.”

Formula E 2026-27 calendar

Round City Track Date 1 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Jeddah Corniche Circuit 18 December 2026 2 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Jeddah Corniche Circuit 19 December 2026 3 Mexico City, Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 16 January 2027 4 Austin, USA Circuit of the Americas 6 February 2027 5 Miami, USA Miami International Autodrome 20 February 2027 6 Sao Paulo, Brazil Anhembi Sambadrome Circuit 13 March 2027 7 Sanya, China Haitang Bay Circuit 17 April 2027 8 Berlin, Germany Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit 8 May 2027 9 Berlin, Germany Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit 9 May 2027 10 Monte Carlo, Monaco Circuit de Monaco 15 May 2027 11 Monte Carlo, Monaco Circuit de Monaco 16 May 2027 12 Kent, United Kingdom Brands Hatch 29 May 2027 13 Kent, United Kingdom Brands Hatch 30 May 2027 14 Zandvoort, Netherlands Zandvoort Circuit 18 June 2027 15 Zandvoort, Netherlands Zandvoort Circuit 19 June 2027 16 Madrid, Spain Circuito del Jarama 26 June 2027 17 Madrid, Spain Circuito del Jarama 27 June 2027 18 Shanghai, China Shanghai International Circuit 10 July 2027 19 Shanghai, China Shanghai International Circuit 11 July 2027 20 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Street Circuit 24 July 2027 21 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Street Circuit 25 July 2027