Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sette Camara: Harder for smaller FE teams to surprise in 2022 Next / How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E News

Di Grassi doesn’t expect many Formula E track changes for Gen3

Lucas di Grassi does not expect many changes to the size of Formula E's circuits for its upcoming Gen3 era, despite the increased power available to each car.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Di Grassi doesn’t expect many Formula E track changes for Gen3

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle previously stated that he would be willing to look into potential circuit changes to better showcase the improved speed of the Gen3 cars, which will have 350kW of power on board.

This will be allied to a motor at the front of the car, which will increase the regeneration of the cars to top up the battery during a race.

Di Grassi agreed with Reigle's previous assertion that Paris was in need of a reconfiguration owing to its small size, but stated that the expected similarity in battery capacity meant that longer circuits were likely out of the question.

When asked if the Gen3 car could potentially race at the full-size Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit ahead of the Mexico City E-Prix, di Grassi explained that the new cars would still be designed to race at smaller street venues.

"I think there is a little bit of a misconception," di Grassi said.

"Although we are basically going to have more power in Gen3, the amount of energy we're going to have is similar to what we have now.

"So if you're racing, the car will not be made to race in a full circuit like [Mexico]. The car actually is smaller, shorter, shorter wheelbase to accommodate better the street circuits.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric, Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric, Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02, Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric, Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric, Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02, Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"You still need to do energy management and you still have a limitation on the, let's say, the current debate for the circuits that we race now.

"Of course, with some circuits like Paris which were already kind of tight for the Gen2 car, it needs to go a little bit longer.

"But overall from my understanding the car is not made to race in traditional tracks like [the full-length] Mexico.

"Although the car can reach over 320kph or more, the ratio in the gearbox and everything else will be made to still race on circuits which are city centre circuits."

Read Also:

Antonio Felix da Costa agreed with di Grassi's assessment, adding that Paris was arguably too "tight" for the first-generation, 150kW cars that were raced in Formula E's first four seasons.

"I don't know how quick Gen3 will be, but there are some tracks that were already tight - even for Gen1 cars - so those obviously need a small adjustment, like Paris."

shares
comments

Related video

Sette Camara: Harder for smaller FE teams to surprise in 2022
Previous article

Sette Camara: Harder for smaller FE teams to surprise in 2022
Next article

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey Rome ePrix II
Formula E

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime
Formula E

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

Latest news

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car
Formula E Formula E

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime
Formula E Formula E

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

Nissan purchases e.dams for full control over Formula E team
Formula E Formula E

Nissan purchases e.dams for full control over Formula E team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.