Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Diriyah E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Dennis to pole in qualifying duel Next / Vandoorne accepts blame for Diriyah Formula E attack mode mistake
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries begins Formula E title defence in style

By:

Nyck de Vries opened his Formula E title defence in style, leading home team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne for a Mercedes 1-2 at the Diriyah E-Prix.

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries begins Formula E title defence in style

Having missed almost all of the opening practice session of the weekend due to a crash, de Vries completed a full recovery over the remaining sessions, culminating in him pouncing on an attack mode error from Vandoorne to capture victory in the season-opener.

The rapidly starting Mercedes duo swept into the front two positions off the line, with de Vries overhauling a slightly sluggish Jake Dennis.

Vandoorne kept de Vries behind him, however, and looked every bit worth his lead in the early stages before an early safety car, brought out to extricate Oliver Rowland’s crashed Mahindra, dumped into the wall amid a close-quarters battle with Robin Frijns.

Rowland had originally given Frijns more than a fleeting tap into the wall in Turn 14, and thus Frijns repaid the favour two corners later with a nudge from behind.

Frijns’ robust attack earned him a drive-through penalty, ending his hopes of leaving the season opener with points on the board.

Vandoorne wasted no time and elected not to back up the pack at the restart, instead deciding to charge off to continue his tenure in the lead.

But in the process of trying to build a break, Vandoorne missed his marks on his second attack mode activation and ceded the lead to de Vries.

The reigning champion held strongly and, although Vandoorne attempted to atone for his earlier error and eat into de Vries’ lead, the Dutchman had the measure of him to capture an expertly managed win.

Mercedes’ domination ensured that they finished over eight seconds ahead of third-placed Dennis, who completed the podium.

After dropping a position at the start to de Vries, Dennis lost another spot to Andre Lotterer during the second round of attack mode, as the Porsche driver undercut him to hold third place.

But Lotterer began to overconsume his energy and this left him susceptible to multiple assaults from Dennis – who was left frustrated by the German’s riposte on the first time around at Turn 18 and ran wide, losing time.

Dennis eventually made a clean pass on lap 27, leaving Lotterer as prey for the chasing trio of Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi and Nick Cassidy.

Bird cleared the ailing Lotterer three laps late and managed to keep di Grassi at bay over the final 10 tours to cement fourth place.

Edoardo Mortara made it two Venturis in the top six with a late clearance of Cassidy, who also began to struggle with power consumption towards the end – as 5m15s was added on in extra time following the safety car.

Behind, Jean-Eric Vergne prevailed in a lengthy scrap with Mitch Evans to claim eighth place, ahead of rookie Oliver Askew – who also passed Evans at the death to double his points haul from the race.

Lotterer dropped out of the points completely, finishing 13th behind team-mate Pascal Wehrlein and Maximilian Guenther.

Antonio Felix da Costa joined Rowland on the retirement list, calling it a day after lap 1 with suspension damage.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 41 52'14.642
2 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 41 52'15.278 0.636
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 41 52'23.444 8.802
4 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 41 52'29.567 14.925
5 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 41 52'29.794 15.152
6 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 41 52'30.657 16.015
7 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 41 52'31.907 17.265
8 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 41 52'39.718 25.076
9 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 41 52'40.341 25.699
10 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 41 52'41.962 27.320
11 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 41 52'43.423 28.781
12 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 41 52'45.178 30.536
13 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 41 52'46.163 31.521
14 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 41 52'49.214 34.572
15 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 41 52'51.423 36.781
16 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 41 52'54.595 39.953
17 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 41 52'55.976 41.334
18 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 41 53'03.864 49.222
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 41 53'05.607 50.965
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 41 53'31.169 1'16.527
United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 7 8'59.699 34 Laps
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 0
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Diriyah E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Dennis to pole in qualifying duel
Previous article

Diriyah E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Dennis to pole in qualifying duel
Next article

Vandoorne accepts blame for Diriyah Formula E attack mode mistake

Vandoorne accepts blame for Diriyah Formula E attack mode mistake
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime
Formula E

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

Latest news

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah
Formula E Formula E

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race
Formula E Formula E

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara wins for Venturi after late-race safety car
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara wins for Venturi after late-race safety car

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries pips Mortara to pole by 0.005s
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries pips Mortara to pole by 0.005s

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series Prime

The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series

As Formula E prepares to enter its new Gen3 era, many have pondered the prospect of its existing machines continuing in a feeder category. But before such a programme could be embarked on, there are several important questions that must be satisfactorily answered.

Formula E
Jan 4, 2022
De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 7, 2021
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Prime

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-22 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Prime

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Electing not to share data with its competitive customer team would have been a straightforward means of gaining an edge on at least one of Mercedes' Formula E rivals last season. But by reciprocating the relationship forged under its initial HWA guise, when it was a customer to Venturi, both teams have reaped the rewards

Formula E
Nov 30, 2021
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Prime

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
Nov 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.