Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Diriyah E-Prix: Rowland remains on top in second practice Next / Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries begins Formula E title defence in style
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Dennis to pole in qualifying duel

By:

Stoffel Vandoorne beat Jake Dennis to the fastest time in Formula E’s first ever qualifying final, claiming pole position for the Diriyah season opener.

Diriyah E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Dennis to pole in qualifying duel

The new format, which features a two-group opening stage before breaking into a tournament-style duels battle over the best time, was employed for the first time since the former groups format was discarded.

Vandoorne went first in the final, initially losing out to a rapid Dennis in the opening sector and sitting over a tenth adrift.

But Dennis’ haste led to a mistake while navigating the quick-fire corners at the top of the hill, losing almost six tenths to the Mercedes driver with a Turn 6 slide and effectively ending his chances at pole.

The Andretti driver hit back with a strong final sector, but Vandoorne’s lap proved too much to overcome and left Dennis having to be content with second on the grid.

Mercedes navigated the group stage with both cars and guaranteed themselves a shot at the final as Vandoorne and de Vries were drawn against each other in the semi-final.

Vandoorne won that bout, de Vries explaining that he “almost shunted four times” as he had to contend with a drop in grip – falling to the Belgian by 0.4s.

Dennis had dispatched Andre Lotterer to book his place in the final, being told that he “wiped the floor with him” with a gap of over six tenths – as the German was held back by going slightly off-line and onto the dust.

Like Mercedes, Envision had navigated the group stage with both cars but both were knocked out in the group stages.

Lotterer kicked off his quarter final in a lairy fashion but kept the momentum and was able to put together a 1m09.018s lap. Although Frijns kept it neck-and-neck, a comparatively poor end to the lap gave Lotterer the advantage to claim victory in the duel.

Sam Bird was then knocked out by Dennis, whose benchmark proved unbeatable for the Jaguar driver despite setting the better first sector, while Vandoorne held on from Nick Cassidy to cement his own place as the Kiwi’s final corner proved to be his undoing.

De Vries secured victory in the fourth quarter-final at a canter, after Oliver Rowland ended his hopes early with a first-turn lock-up.

Bird’s time in the quarter finals proved good enough for fifth ahead of Cassidy, who outpaced Frijns while Rowland’s lock-up leaves the Mahindra driver eighth.

However, Rowland has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding another driver in the pitlane, and will now start 11th.

Vandoorne’s pole thus elevates Group A into the odd-numbered qualifying slots, giving Lucas di Grassi – fifth fastest in that group - ninth on the grid, ahead of Maximilian Guenther who completes the top 10.

 

Edoardo Mortara’s efforts to climb out of Group B ended immediately after he’d set a time good enough for fourth, going straight into the wall at Turn 1 with a suspected brake-by-wire issue.

Mortara’s dose of bad luck was compounded by Lotterer managing to displace the Venturi driver from the top four, with a subsequent yellow flag effectively locking out the top four despite a late effort from Guenther.

Both DS Techeetah drivers endured a miserable start to life with the new qualifying system, dropping out in the group stages. Jean-Eric Vergne lines up for the race in 13th, while Antonio Felix da Costa will start from 16th.

Sebastien Buemi’s decision to back off on a quick penultimate lap caused him grief, and his final lap was not good enough to lift the 2015-16 champion off the bottom of Group A, sustaining a lock-up at Turn 18.

However, Antonio Giovinazzi’s position in Group B lifts Buemi off the bottom of the grid, with the Dragon rookie destined to line up last. 

Diriyah E-Prix - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'08.626
2 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
Avalanche Andretti Formula E 1'08.926 0.300
3 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'08.813 0.187
4 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'09.014 0.388
5 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.919 0.293
6 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'08.951 0.325
7 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'09.109 0.483
8 30 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'09.329 0.703
9 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'09.617 0.991
10 22 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'09.471 0.845
11 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'09.710 1.084
12 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'09.536 0.910
13 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'09.811 1.185
14 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.587 0.961
15 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'09.867 1.241
16 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'09.704 1.078
17 28 United States Oliver Askew
Avalanche Andretti Formula E 1'09.891 1.265
18 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'10.039 1.413
19 3 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'10.129 1.503
20 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'10.507 1.881
21 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'10.185 1.559
22 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'10.596 1.970
View full results

shares
comments

Related video

Diriyah E-Prix: Rowland remains on top in second practice
Previous article

Diriyah E-Prix: Rowland remains on top in second practice
Next article

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries begins Formula E title defence in style

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries begins Formula E title defence in style
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime
Formula E

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

Latest news

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah
Formula E Formula E

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race
Formula E Formula E

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara wins for Venturi after late-race safety car
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara wins for Venturi after late-race safety car

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries pips Mortara to pole by 0.005s
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries pips Mortara to pole by 0.005s

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series Prime

The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series

As Formula E prepares to enter its new Gen3 era, many have pondered the prospect of its existing machines continuing in a feeder category. But before such a programme could be embarked on, there are several important questions that must be satisfactorily answered.

Formula E
Jan 4, 2022
De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 7, 2021
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Prime

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-22 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Prime

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Electing not to share data with its competitive customer team would have been a straightforward means of gaining an edge on at least one of Mercedes' Formula E rivals last season. But by reciprocating the relationship forged under its initial HWA guise, when it was a customer to Venturi, both teams have reaped the rewards

Formula E
Nov 30, 2021
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Prime

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
Nov 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.