Subscribe
Previous / Diriyah FE pole leaves Buemi "sad" at how Nissan spell ended Next / Diriyah E-Prix: Hughes sees off Evans for maiden Formula E pole
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix II Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: Evans snatches top spot from Ticktum in FE FP3

Jaguar's Mitch Evans snatched top spot at the end of the Diriyah E-Prix's third free practice session, knocking Dan Ticktum off the top of the Formula E timing board.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Diriyah E-Prix: Evans snatches top spot from Ticktum in FE FP3

Sam Bird kicked off the more representative times of the session with a 1m12.163s, but the pace quickly escalated as the drivers shook off the morning cobwebs and began their runs in earnest.

Friday's polesitter Sebastien Buemi then collected a 1m11.620s, which was quickly knocked off the top by the NIO 333 pairing of Sergio Sette Camara and Ticktum.

Antonio Felix da Costa, who was caught up in a lap 1 tangle with Mitch Evans and the Mahindras in the first race, displaced the NIO 333s from the top, before Bird migrated north once more with a 1m10.811s.

Evans pipped his Jaguar team-mate by half a tenth, but was then succeeded by Nissan's Sacha Fenestraz at the top of the timing boards by 0.014s.

McLaren's Jake Hughes then put his car on top with a 1m10.324s, and then bettered his lap by three tenths two laps later, but Buemi broke the 70s barrier to set a 1m09.897s, moving above the Briton.

Sette Camara produced a 1m09.758s to relegate the Envision driver down a position at the halfway mark of the session.

Despite a setup change that caused understeer into Turn 1, Buemi reckoned he would keep the tweaks as he claimed a 1m09.575s to return to the top, but was again displaced by a NIO 333 car as Ticktum went fastest by 0.3s.

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

The Londoner's time continued to hold firm despite efforts from Norman Nato and Jean-Eric Vergne in the final few minutes, the latter 0.009s up on Ticktum in the opening pair of sectors, but losing nearly a tenth in the final sector to slot into second.

Evans then stole the show at the chequered flag, logging a 1m09.092s at the close of the session to go fastest ahead of Ticktum and Vergne.

Nato's time was good enough for fourth, 0.125s ahead of race one podium finisher Bird. The following cars were separated by mere fractions, with Rene Rast, Buemi, Hughes and Stoffel Vandoorne all within half a tenth of Bird's fifth-placed time.

Andre Lotterer completed the top 10 ahead of Sette Camara, but both are under investigation for a technical infraction - as is Abt's Nico Muller.

Muller's replacement team-mate Kelvin van der Linde had a minor contretemps with Antonio Felix da Costa, as the two got too close in the series of sweeping corners at the back of the circuit - knocking off the South African's front wing endplate.

Van der Linde had earlier come to a stop at Turn 4 at the start of the session, but was able to reboot his Mahindra-powered car to carry on with his session.

Lucas di Grassi propped up the times after he made a rare mistake at Turn 18 to hit the barrier side on. Although he was able to escape with minimal damage, he did not return to the circuit after retreating to the pits.

Full FP3 results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.092
2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'09.241 0.149
3 France Jean-Eric Vergne
United States DS Penske 1'09.315 0.223
4 France Norman Nato
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'09.417 0.325
5 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.542 0.450
6 Germany René Rast
United Kingdom McLaren 1'09.554 0.462
7 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'09.575 0.483
8 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
United Kingdom McLaren 1'09.586 0.494
9 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United States DS Penske 1'09.587 0.495
10 Germany Andre Lotterer
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.645 0.553
11 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'09.646 0.554
12 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Germany Porsche Team 1'09.723 0.631
13 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'09.728 0.636
14 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'09.786 0.694
15 France Sacha Fenestraz
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'09.803 0.711
16 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'09.853 0.761
17 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.873 0.781
18 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'09.958 0.866
19 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'10.009 0.917
20 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Germany Team Abt 1'10.311 1.219
21 Switzerland Nico Müller
Germany Team Abt 1'10.628 1.536
22 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
India Mahindra Racing 1'10.904 1.812
View full results
shares
comments

Diriyah FE pole leaves Buemi "sad" at how Nissan spell ended

Diriyah E-Prix: Hughes sees off Evans for maiden Formula E pole
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Vandoorne explains Diriyah penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Wehrelin completes double win Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Latest news

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Formula 1

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Kart

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Jaguar's big opportunity in FE How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vandoorne won the FE title The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Seoul ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Bird can bounce back Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

What Formula E needs next What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.