Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Race in
01 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
54 days
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
82 days
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
95 days
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
117 days
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
131 days
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
145 days
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
160 days
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
194 days
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
209 days
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
229 days
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
244 days
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
245 days
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula E / Diriyah E-prix II / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims bags another pole for BMW

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims bags another pole for BMW
By:
Nov 23, 2019, 9:20 AM

Alexander Sims completed a clean sweep of Formula E pole positions at the Diriyah E-Prix, withstanding a late onslaught as Antonio Felix da Costa made errors on his superpole lap.

Sims logged an 1m11.476s lap, beating his pace-setting time of 1m14.563s from Friday by over three seconds.

The BMW driver held an advantage of 0.4s over Lucas di Grassi in the opening two sectors, before a slide on the exit of Turn 16 burdened Sims with a little bit of a disadvantage in the final sector - although he rocketed to the top of the timesheets regardless.

Sims’s time then absorbed a siege from the remaining runners, as Sebastien Buemi couldn’t quite overcome the British driver’s time, while DS Techeetah’s da Costa suffered two hefty slides during the second sector, tapping the wall on the exit of Turn 16 to all but end his chances of pole.

This is Sims’s third consecutive Formula E pole position - a current championship record.

Da Costa had set the fastest lap in the first part of qualifying, progressing from the third group and claiming his first point of the 2019-20 season.

Making an appearance in the second qualifying group, Sims was narrowly beaten in the first part of qualifying by Jerome d’Ambrosio, but both drivers - along with Mitch Evans - made it through to superpole.

Audi driver Di Grassi also progressed from the third group, while Buemi was the sole representative of the final group.

Buemi’s time in superpole was good enough for second, beating di Grassi and Evans to a front-row start in the race, while da Costa qualified behind d’Ambrosio after the slides on his final lap.

Race one winner Sam Bird converted a group one qualifying session effort into seventh, suggesting a subdued rate of track evolution compared to the session on the previous day.

Edoardo Mortara was the highest-placed Mercedes powertrain runner after qualifying ninth, unable to reprise his Friday role in the superpole shootout. 

Sims’ BMW teammate Maximilian Guenther claimed ninth, while race one runner-up Andre Lotterer completed the top 10, having appeared in the first group alongside Bird.

After hitting the wall in practice, 2018-19 Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne qualified 11th, having been offered a consolation berth in the fourth group following his steering rack-enforced retirement from the first race.

Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland struggled in the first qualifying group, clocking in a lap over a second slower than his best effort in practice.

James Calado managed to make it out to qualifying after his Jaguar team repaired a driveshaft at the rear of his car following a practice error, just managing to stay off of the final row of the grid.

Nyck de Vries qualified last after losing over two seconds in the final two sectors, ending his session 21 places below his top-three qualifying position on Friday.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'11.476
2 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'11.696 0.220
3 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'11.784 0.308
4 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'11.929 0.453
5 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'12.093 0.617
6 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'14.134 2.658
7 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'12.007 0.531
8 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'12.008 0.532
9 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'12.051 0.575
10 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'12.153 0.677
11 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'12.327 0.851
12 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'12.422 0.946
13 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'12.454 0.978
14 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
India Mahindra Racing 1'12.635 1.159
15 66 Germany Daniel Abt
Germany Team Abt 1'12.642 1.166
16 19 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'12.656 1.180
17 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'12.660 1.184
18 3 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'12.671 1.195
19 18 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'12.732 1.256
20 6 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
United States Dragon Racing 1'13.182 1.706
21 33 China Ma Qing Hua
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'13.205 1.729
22 51 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'13.430 1.954
23 7 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'13.703 2.227
24 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'14.082 2.606
View full results
Diriyah E-Prix: Da Costa heads Bird in Saturday practice

Diriyah E-Prix: Da Costa heads Bird in Saturday practice
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Diriyah E-prix II
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Alexander Sims
Teams BMW i Andretti Motorsport
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

22 Nov - 22 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
22:50
06:50
Practice 2
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
00:55
08:55
Qualifying
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
02:55
10:55
Race
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
06:45
14:45
Latest results Standings

