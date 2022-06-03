Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Mahindra has 'got its act together' ahead of Jakarta FE race Next / Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix News

Formula E drivers expect Jakarta challenge with heat, battery management

Formula E's drivers expect to contend with high battery temperature and heavy tyre management at the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix, with a humid 32 degrees Celsius anticipated for race day.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Formula E drivers expect Jakarta challenge with heat, battery management

Saturday's race in the Indonesian capital is Formula E's first round in South East Asia since its last visit to Putrajaya in the 2015-16 season, and unpredictable weather is expected - with rain apparently forecast.

However, the high heat and humidity will remain through any rainfall, which will have a considerable effect on the management of battery temperatures - under which the battery will begin to lose efficiency.

Battery life tends to decline at hot temperatures, and the battery regeneration occurring during the race will also ensure temperatures escalate. Thus, the drivers will have to keep an eye on temperatures throughout the weekend.

Nissan e.dams' Sebastien Buemi explained the preparation for high-temperature races - having admitted that he'd "forgot how hot and humid it was [in South East Asia] because we've not been in Asia for a long time."

"In the simulator we practice different temperatures, from the most optimistic one to the most pessimistic one," Buemi explained.

"And then of course, we try to optimise the racing around that - the hotter it is, the less we can push on the on the battery.

"You try to save the battery and at the same time, be efficient. There are ways to put less energy in the battery, so to warm it up less. And then you try to lose as least lap time as possible.

"We've been practising that. And hopefully after FP2 we'll have a clearer picture which trend it's going to be and then you go in the race relying on what you learn in the sim and in FP2."

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IM03, Oliver Askew, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IM03, Oliver Askew, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"Everyone's got the same battery, so we're in the same boat at the end of the day," added Envision's Robin Frijns.

"You can change things in the software to try to help the battery. But at the end of the day, everybody's quite similar on that.

"We just need to see how to race develops, how bad it really is, how bad it can be, and react. I mean, the quicker we react to a race to better it is in the end."

Frijns also likened the surface of the new Jakarta circuit, effectively a purpose-built facility despite the incorporation of a road and a parking lot outside of the Ancol Beach City mall, to that of the Diriyah track.

He added that he expected the tyres to be "cooking" if the race remains dry.

"The track surface looks quite smooth, similar to Riyadh I have to say. But obviously, it's quite a bit hotter than Riyadh.

"I think for the tyres itself, it doesn't look too bad. But I don't know what the temperature is going to do. For sure the tyres will be cooking, like massively, but then the question is, if they're also going to derate a lot. Let's wait and see."

Read Also:

NIO 333 driver Oliver Turvey added that he hopes any car management and conditions can open up opportunities for the Chinese squad, as it hopes to add to the tally of seven points it has from the season so far.

Turvey took seventh in the second Rome E-Prix as rookie teammate Dan Ticktum bagged 10th as the team took its first double-points finish since Buenos Aires in 2017.

"It'll be just working with the team trying to understand everything," Turvey explained. "I think it hopefully will present some opportunities in the race - it's not going to be easy with all the things to manage.

"We'll try understand everything and optimise everything to maximise the performance, but it's definitely going to be a challenge a lot of long corners here."

shares
comments
Mahindra has 'got its act together' ahead of Jakarta FE race
Previous article

Mahindra has 'got its act together' ahead of Jakarta FE race
Next article

Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice

Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Vandoorne: Jakarta attack mode miss cost Formula E podium shot Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

Vandoorne: Jakarta attack mode miss cost Formula E podium shot

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Latest news

Vandoorne: Jakarta attack mode miss cost Formula E podium shot
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: Jakarta attack mode miss cost Formula E podium shot

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout
Formula E Formula E

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout

Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia
Formula E Formula E

Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia

Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne beats da Costa in all-DS pole battle
Formula E Formula E

Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne beats da Costa in all-DS pole battle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.