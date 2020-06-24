Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
-
08 Aug
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
-
12 Aug
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
-
13 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn replaces Wehrlein at Mahindra

shares
comments
Lynn replaces Wehrlein at Mahindra
By:
Jun 24, 2020, 10:25 AM

Mahindra Racing has signed former DS Virgin and Jaguar Formula E driver Alex Lynn to replace Pascal Wehrlein for the six remaining races of the 2019-20 season.

Ex-Sauber and Manor Formula 1 driver Wehrlein announced his split from the team with immediate effect in a social media post the day after the final round of the FE Race at Home Challenge Esports competition.

His rapid exit followed a failure to agree terms with Mahindra to see out the rest of the season at the team.

It is widely expected that Wehrlein, who currently sits 14th in the FE standings after five races, will join Porsche to replace Neel Jani for the 2020-21 season.

Read Also:

Mahindra has now revealed that 2014 GP3 champion Lynn will join the team for the six races at the Tempelhof Airport in Berlin to partner team-mate Jerome D’Ambrosio.

Lynn said: “I am really excited to be able to represent Mahindra Racing in Berlin.

“I have high ambitions in this championship that match what Mahindra Racing wants to achieve. I just can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve raced twice in Berlin before and always felt that I went well there, including appearing in superpole last season.

“The format of Berlin is going to be exciting and challenging at the same time and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

The 26-year-old Briton made his FE race debut for DS Virgin in the 2016-17 double-headed New York E-Prix and scored a maiden pole position but retired from both races owing to car failure.

Lynn continued at the team full-team for the following campaign and finished 16th in the standings, before signing for Jaguar and ending up 18th in the 2018-19 season.

He was then replaced at the team by long-time Ferrari GTE World Endurance driver James Calado and has been without an FE drive since.

Mahindra CEO and team principal Dilbagh Gill added: “[Alex] has achieved some fantastic highlights in his career already and we’re confident that together we can get results in the remainder of [the 2019-20 season].

“It’s not easy to jump in mid-season, especially with the unique way we will be running the races in Berlin, but Alex has a hunger, talent and experience that we are sure will pay dividends fast.

“We would like to thank Pascal for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

The current Mahindra M6Electro has been hit by reliability problems so far this season, largely down to a change in gearbox supplier.

D'Ambrosio occupies 16th in the points. as the team ranks 10th of the 12 entries.

Next article
Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock

Previous article

Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

2
Supercars

McLaughlin reveals cheeky white lie

3
Formula 1

McLaren takes legal action in refinancing battle

4
Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

1h
5
TCR Australia

Slade to test Alfa Romeo TCR car

2h

Latest videos

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About 02:35
Formula E

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag 24:32
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne 27:14
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown? 24:58
Formula E

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown?

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights 01:37
Formula E

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights

Latest news

Lynn replaces Wehrlein at Mahindra
Formula E

Lynn replaces Wehrlein at Mahindra

Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock
Formula E

Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock

FE’s 2020-21 World Championship calendar has no 2020 dates
Formula E

FE’s 2020-21 World Championship calendar has no 2020 dates

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Audi names Rast as Abt's Formula E replacement
Formula E

Audi names Rast as Abt's Formula E replacement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.