Full Marrakesh Formula E test entry finalised

DTM drivers Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella, sportscar aces Pipo Derani and Filipe Albuquerque and Carlin IndyCar signing Sergio Sette Camara were among the latest batch of drivers confirmed for the post-race test on March 1.

Auer, who returns to the DTM this year BMW after a year away in Super Formula, was chosen to represent the German marque in Marrakesh alongside Kyle Kirkwood, last year's Indy Pro 2000 champion who steps up to Indy Lights this year with Andretti Autosport.

Juncadella will represent rival brand Mercedes along with Jake Hughes, who drives for Mercedes partner team HWA in FIA F3.

Meanwhile, Derani will drive for Mahindra and his Action Express Racing IMSA teammate Albuquerque will appear for DS Techeetah, both drivers joining their team's existing development drivers, Sam Dejonghe and James Rossiter respectively.

Sette Camara, who'll share an IndyCar cockpit with compatriot Felipe Nasr this year, has become the second test and reserve driver for Dragon alongside ex-BMW man Joel Eriksson.

Other notable drivers previously confirmed for the test include Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy for Envision Virgin Racing, W Series frontrunners Jamie Chadwick (Jaguar) and Alice Powell (Envision Virgin) and Porsche IMSA racer Frederic Makowiecki.

Full Marrakesh rookie test line-up:

Team Drivers DS Techeetah James Rossiter Filipe Albuquerque Audi Kelvin van der Linde Luca Drudi Envision Virgin Alice Powell Nick Cassidy Nissan e.dams Jann Mardenborough Mitsunori Takaboshi BMW Andretti Lucas Auer Kyle Kirkwood Mahindra Pipo Derani Sam Dejonghe Jaguar Jamie Chadwick Sacha Fenestraz Venturi Norman Nato Arthur Leclerc Mercedes Daniel Juncadella Jake Hughes Dragon Joel Eriksson Sergio Sette Camara NIO Antonio Fuoco Daniel Cao Porsche Frederic Makowiecki Thomas Preining

