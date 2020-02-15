Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Race in
03 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Mexico City E-prix / Qualifying report

Mexico City E-Prix: Lotterer scores Porsche's first pole

shares
comments
Mexico City E-Prix: Lotterer scores Porsche's first pole
By:
Feb 15, 2020, 6:49 PM

Andre Lotterer scored Porsche’s first-ever FIA Formula E pole position in Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday, beating Jaguar’s Mitch Evans to the top spot by 0.063s.

Full report to follow.

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.922
2 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.985 0.063
3 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
India Mahindra Racing 1'08.200 0.278
4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'08.214 0.292
5 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'08.364 0.442
6 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'08.444 0.522
7 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'08.435 0.513
8 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'08.479 0.557
9 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'08.496 0.574
10 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'08.540 0.618
11 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'08.636 0.714
12 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'08.661 0.739
13 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'08.726 0.804
14 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'08.788 0.866
15 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
United States Dragon Racing 1'08.878 0.956
16 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'08.880 0.958
17 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'08.998 1.076
18 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.098 1.176
19 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.331 1.409
20 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.376 1.454
21 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'09.450 1.528
22 China Ma Qing Hua
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'10.176 2.254
23 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 2'10.061 1'02.139
24 Germany Daniel Abt
Germany Team Abt
View full results

Related video

Next article
Mexico City E-Prix: Bird tops practice, Abt taken to hospital

Previous article

Mexico City E-Prix: Bird tops practice, Abt taken to hospital
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Mexico City E-prix
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Mexico City E-prix

Mexico City E-prix

14 Feb - 15 Feb
Race Starts in
03 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Friday
Thu 13 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
22:00
00:00
FP1
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
05:30
07:30
FP2
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
08:00
10:00
QU
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
09:45
11:45
Race
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
14:00
16:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Sweden WRC: Evans ends Saturday on cusp of win

3h
2
Supercars

Supercars could tweak tracks to improve racing

3
NASCAR Cup

Atlanta: Ford - Greg Biffle interview

4
IndyCar

"I loved it!" says McLaughlin after first IndyCar oval test

5
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Bird tops practice, Abt taken to hospital

2h

Latest videos

Lucas di Grassi Tries Vegan Burger At Lewis Hamilton’s Restaurant 04:58
Formula E

Lucas di Grassi Tries Vegan Burger At Lewis Hamilton’s Restaurant

Formula E reveals Gen2 EVO World Championship car 01:00
Formula E

Formula E reveals Gen2 EVO World Championship car

Formula E: Gen2 Evo Launch Teaser 00:16
Formula E

Formula E: Gen2 Evo Launch Teaser

London E-Prix: Sam Bird and Sadiq Khan Interview 01:00
Formula E

London E-Prix: Sam Bird and Sadiq Khan Interview

Santiago E-Prix: Porsche highlights 01:50
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix: Porsche highlights

Latest news

Mexico City E-Prix: Lotterer scores Porsche's first pole
FE

Mexico City E-Prix: Lotterer scores Porsche's first pole

Mexico City E-Prix: Bird tops practice, Abt taken to hospital
FE

Mexico City E-Prix: Bird tops practice, Abt taken to hospital

Evans: "Shame" to lose "fundamental" Mexico chicanes
FE

Evans: "Shame" to lose "fundamental" Mexico chicanes

Mercedes Formula E project now helping F1, after ‘initial strain’
F1

Mercedes Formula E project now helping F1, after ‘initial strain’

Da Costa defends ‘radio rage’ messages over teammate Vergne
FE

Da Costa defends ‘radio rage’ messages over teammate Vergne

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.