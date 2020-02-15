Mexico City E-Prix: Lotterer scores Porsche's first pole
Andre Lotterer scored Porsche’s first-ever FIA Formula E pole position in Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday, beating Jaguar’s Mitch Evans to the top spot by 0.063s.
Full report to follow.
|Series
|Formula E
|Event
|Mexico City E-prix
|Author
|Charles Bradley
