Formula E / Monaco ePrix Race report

Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead

Nick Cassidy made it back-to-back Formula E wins with victory in the Monaco E-Prix, the Envision Racing driver’s success putting him into the lead of the championship. 

Stefan Mackley
By:
Winner Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing on the podium with Mike Lugg, Technical Director, Envision Racing, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 2nd position, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, 3rd position

The Kiwi had started ninth after missing out on the qualifying duels but stormed to the front of the pack just after the halfway point of the 29-lap race. 

The race-winning move came into Sainte Devote on lap 18 as he overtook Mitch Evans, the Jaguar driver having jumped Cassidy at the same spot two laps earlier. 

The race essentially became a five-lap shootout as the safety car was deployed after Maximilian Gunther’s Maserati MSG came to a stop heading into Massenet. 

The German suffered damage on the run-up Beau Rivage, having tried to overtake Dan Ticktum’s NIO 333 machine which had a damaged front wing. 

With energy saved behind the safety car and no added laps, the remaining tours were flat-out with Evans unable to find a way back past. 

He was denied the chance of a last-lap overtake as a collision between Evans’ team-mate Sam Bird and Nico Muller left the Abt driver in the barrier at Sainte Devote. 

The stranded car meant a second safety car as the race finished under caution, with Cassidy following on from his win in Berlin last month with his first success in Monte Carlo. 

Jake Dennis completed the podium for Andretti Autosport having challenged Evans into the Nouvelle Chicane prior to the first safety car. 

Sacha Fenestraz took fourth after shadowing the leading trio for the second half of the race, the Nissan driver having been stripped of pole for exceeding the allowed energy output. 

McLaren’s Jake Hughes, who had inherited pole and led early on, held onto fifth while Ticktum took sixth despite the damage to his front wing. 

Jean-Eric Vergne impressively finished seventh after he and DS Penske team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne started on the back row due to a qualifying infringement, with the reigning Formula E champion finishing ninth. 

Pascal Wehrlein entered the race with a four-point lead over Cassidy in the standings, but struggled to break into the points at any stage in the race and the Porsche driver eventually finished 11th. 

His Porsche team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa also failed to score, finishing 16th after stopping to replace a punctured tyre. 

Formula E Monaco E-Prix - race results

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Envision Racing
2 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 0.390
3 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1.017
4 23 France Sacha Fenestraz
Japan Nissan e.dams 2.148
5 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
United Kingdom McLaren 2.788
6 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 3.368
7 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
United States DS Penske 4.374
8 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
United Kingdom Envision Racing 4.783
9 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United States DS Penske 5.394
10 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 6.469
11 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 6.705
12 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Maserati Racing 7.624
13 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
India Mahindra Racing 8.576
14 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany Team Abt 9.620
15 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 10.684
16 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Germany Porsche Team 11.141
17 58 Germany René Rast
United Kingdom McLaren 12.295
18 17 France Norman Nato
Japan Nissan e.dams 13.423
51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Germany Team Abt 2 Laps
7 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Monaco Maserati Racing 8 Laps
8 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 11 Laps
36 Germany Andre Lotterer
United States Andretti Autosport 28 Laps
