Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win Next / Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne wins to take Formula E points lead
Formula E / Monaco ePrix Qualifying report

Monaco E-Prix: Evans charges to pole over Wehrlein

Jaguar's Mitch Evans set a stunning lap to secure pole position for the Monaco E-Prix, beating Pascal Wehrlein in the final Formula E duel by a quarter of a second.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Monaco E-Prix: Evans charges to pole over Wehrlein

Evans had made his way to his first final duel of the season by virtue of dispatching Lucas di Grassi and Jean-Eric Vergne on his road to the shootout for pole, and immediately made an impression by going a tenth faster than Wehrlein in the opening sector.

His advantage then continued to grow, standing at 0.225s following the close of the second sector, and looked set to have pole locked in.

Wehrlein's 1m30.096s lap was still among the quickest within the session, marginally slower than his own benchmark in his semi-final duel against Stoffel Vandoorne, but Evans surged to a 1m29.839s to confirm his superiority. Wehrlein's lock-up at the Rascasse decided in favour of Evans, who takes his first pole of the year.

Evans previously beat Jean-Eric Vergne by over a tenth in their semi-final bout, retaining an advantage through all three sectors to leave the French driver out of luck in his bid to make the final.

The Kiwi has booked his semi-final place with a 0.285s advantage over di Grassi, although the Brazilian set the fastest time among those knocked out in the first part of the duels.

In the meantime, Wehrlein had claimed his place in the qualifying final after beating Vandoorne by almost two tenths, building a margin to that tune in the opening sector of the lap.

Vandoorne managed to hit back in the middle sector, chipping away half of his deficit in a bid to give Wehrlein a run for his money, but a much tidier final sector for Wehrlein cemented a front-row start as he put space between himself and the Mercedes driver.

Wehrlein was drawn against Porsche teammate Andre Lotterer in their quarter-final, and it began inauspiciously with contact with the wall at Sainte Devote.

But Wehrlein rallied, overturning a sector 1 deficit to ultimately overcome Lotterer by over a quarter of a second, setting a 1m30.098s to Lotterer's 1m30.366s.

Of the other quarter finals, Vandoorne beat Robin Frijns in a duel that initially looked closely contested, with Frijns ahead by the close of the first sector.

But the Mercedes driver found a hatful of time in the middle sector, turning the tables with a near-0.3s lead ahead of the final sector, which he largely preserved to stamp his semi-final card.

Vergne brushed Nyck de Vries aside to make it through to the semi-finals, as the 2020-21 Formula E champion struggled to hustle a slightly wayward car through the lap - almost having a moment at Portier to ship a considerable amount of time to Vergne.

On the grid for the Monaco race, Vergne will start ahead of Vandoorne on the second row as the DS Techeetah driver set the better time in the semi-finals by 0.15s.

Di Grassi starts fifth from Lotterer, with a double-Dutch fourth row as Frijns starts from seventh and de Vries will kick off from eighth.

Sam Bird and Edoardo Mortara were the biggest scalps claimed in Group A, the former getting knocked out by 0.013s having been shaded by di Grassi in a late-session flurry of times.

Dan Ticktum was briefly in second on his final run of the session, but his time was unable to withstand a late onslaught from the traditional front-runners and dropped to seventh in the group - but outqualified Edoardo Mortara who only placed eighth.

Nick Cassidy had been the top four following the first set of runs, but the Envision driver went off at Turn 1 and ended his hopes of making the duels.

Antonio Felix da Costa was dumped out in Group B after topping second practice, having been shuffled out of the top four by Oliver Rowland - who in turn was deposed by Lotterer who continued his streak of appearing in every duels session so far since this season's qualifying reformat.

Jake Dennis was outqualified by Avalanche Andretti teammate Oliver Askew, after the British driver repeated Cassidy's Turn 1 faux-pas to end his chances of advancing to the duels.

Rowland begins the race from ninth on the grid ahead of da Costa as Bird - who would have started from 10th - takes a three-place grid drop for his contact with Cassidy at the second Rome E-Prix.

Monaco E-Prix - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
2 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team
3 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah
4 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes
5 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi
6 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team
7 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing
8 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes
9 30 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing
10 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah
11 22 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS
12 28 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport
13 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
14 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team
15 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport
16 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi
17 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing
18 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing
19 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing
20 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing
21 3 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team
22 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win
Previous article

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win
Next article

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne wins to take Formula E points lead

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne wins to take Formula E points lead
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory Monaco ePrix
Formula E

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Gen3 car unveil Prime
Formula E

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

Latest news

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory
Formula E Formula E

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash
Formula E Formula E

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne wins to take Formula E points lead
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne wins to take Formula E points lead

Monaco E-Prix: Evans charges to pole over Wehrlein
Formula E Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Evans charges to pole over Wehrlein

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.