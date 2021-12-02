Tickets Subscribe
Formula E Testing report

Mortara tops final day of Formula E pre-season testing for Venturi

By:

Formula E’s 2021 championship runner-up Edoardo Mortara guided his Mercedes-powered Venturi Racing car to the top of the times on the final day of pre-season testing in Valencia.

Mortara tops final day of Formula E pre-season testing for Venturi

Following the fallow media day on Wednesday at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the Thursday stint ran in the form of a continuous six-hour session to complete the three days of on-track running.

Mortara, who finished just seven points shy of champion Nyck de Vries last term, bolted to the top of the leader board just past the halfway point of the session with his 1m25.763s.

That meant he ended the day fourth hundredths clear of next fastest driver Jean-Eric Vergne, while simultaneously trouncing the Monday and Tuesday pace-setting times of Robin Frijns and Antonio Felix da Costa - which were both in the high 1m26s range.

Mortara stayed put in first place for the better part of 2h30m, while Vergne’s 1m25.804s effort had been posted before the first hour of the session had even elapsed.

The works Mercedes of Stoffel Vandoorne ran to third while Jaguar Racing’s Kiwi charge Mitch Evans beat Porsche racer Pascal Wehrlein to fourth place.

With the cost-saving two-year homologation cycle ensuring the powertrains of last season have been carried over, reliability scares were few and far between.

However, two red flags did interrupt play.

Andretti Autosport’s American recruit Oliver Askew was the first to trouble the race director when he spun and beached his car in the gravel at Turn 8 after only 15 minutes.

He was recovered by a tractor and dropped back onto the asphalt to return to the pits before ending the day as the 17th fastest.

Sergio Sette Camara, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5

Sergio Sette Camara, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The second pause came an hour later when the sole Dragon Penske Autosport machine of Sergio Sette Camara came to a halt at Turn 7. He would finish in 19th.

Nyck de Vries, meanwhile, buzzed the timing line for sixth ahead of the Envision Racing duo of Nick Cassidy and Frijns while Antonio Felix da Costa ranked ninth for DS Techeetah.

Alexander Sims ran to 10th for Mahindra Racing to nose ahead of Sam Bird and Jake Dennis.

Read Also:

Adam Carroll, who formed one-half of the Jaguar line-up for its debut 2016-17 campaign, replaced Jeddah-bound FIA Formula 2 racer Dan Ticktum at NIO 333 for the final day.

The squad’s Irish reserve driver ran to 21st of the 22 cars, setting a 1m28.192s best effort to trail temporary team-mate Oliver Turvey by one place and 1.3 seconds.

However, the final car did not leave the garage all day as Dragon Penske Autosport appeared to be caught off guard and failed to find a replacement for Antonio Giovinazzi, as the Italian flew to Saudi Arabia to contest his penultimate Formula 1 race for Alfa Romeo.

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Prime

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Electing not to share data with its competitive customer team would have been a straightforward means of gaining an edge on at least one of Mercedes' Formula E rivals last season. But by reciprocating the relationship forged under its initial HWA guise, when it was a customer to Venturi, both teams have reaped the rewards

Formula E
Nov 30, 2021
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Prime

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
Nov 29, 2021
How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself Prime

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

OPINION: Few figures in racing today divide opinion like Dan Ticktum. The Formula 2 race winner now has the chance to wipe his professional slate clean with his move into Formula E, but it won't be easy at the squad which has brought up the rear for the past three years. Here are the three key criteria he must meet to make a lasting impression on the series.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2021
How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E Prime

How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

By virtue of its Formula 1 success, Mercedes was expected to rise to power in Formula E before long. That it won both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships this year, after only two seasons as a full works effort, belies a tricky path littered with potential pitfalls

Formula E
Nov 26, 2021
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Prime

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it’s a perfect fit.

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Prime

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun.

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Prime

How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin.

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
