New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
Formula E / New York City E-Prix II Race report

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take points lead

By:

Sam Bird has leapt to the top of the Formula E standings after controlling the New York City E-Prix while his Jaguar Racing teammate Mitch Evans suffered a late fall. 

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take points lead

The Brit was in total command for duration of the 37-lap race to score his 11th victory in the series and leapfrog Robin Frijns plus Edoardo Mortara to the lead of the championship. 

It cemented a remarkable overnight turn of fortunes for Bird, who crashed out of free practice on Saturday and picked up just three points in race one after tangling with Oliver Rowland in qualifying. 

But on Sunday, he led from lights to flag to score the victory by 4.1s over Nick Cassidy. 

Bird enjoyed a fine launch that was flattered by a sluggish getaway for second-starting teammate Evans who then had to defend from his fellow Kiwi into Turn 1.  Cassidy tried to put his Envision Virgin Racing machine down the inside but Evans jumped late on the brakes, briefly locking the fronts, to wrest back position and fall in formation. 

But the race was quickly neturalised by a safety car caused by Jean-Eric Vergne failing to start. 

The double Formula E champion qualified last after his throttle died at Turn 1 of his flying lap and then the DS Techeetah car would not fire off the line. 

After the one-lap interlude to retrieve the stricken car, Bird held firm and controlled a late restart to breakaway by 0.7s 

Initially, this allowed the two Jaguar machines to dictate the pace of the race with a pre-grid plan to avoid the two fighting on track in a bid to recover the team’s position in the standings. 

Bird and then Evans dived simultaneously for the attack mode activation zone at Turn 10. 

Cassidy was able to vault into second briefly as Evans returned to the racing line, but without the 35kw power hike of his rival, Cassidy we re-passed on the run into Turn 1 of the following lap.  

For the next attack mode activation, Jaguar split its strategy. Bird moved for the boost while Evans stayed on the racing line to provide a buffer to Cassidy, who allow gained attack mode. 

The rookie was able to leapfrog his countryman Evans despite the Jaguar racer’s best and prolonged defensive efforts but then Evans moved aside at Turn 6 to avoid consuming energy in the battle.  

Evans took his second and final attack mode three laps later, passing his friend Cassidy at the inside of Turn to resume the runner-up spot around 1.8s behind Bird. 

But Evans was again overconsuming energy and it appeared as though Cassidy was lying in wait for a potential second place as the top four, including Antonio Felix da Costa broke away.  

It looked like Jaguar might convert its 1-2 but then as in qualifying, Evans ran too wide at the exit of Turn 6 and clattered the outside wall which broke his left-rear suspension.  

He was able to continue but was immediately toppled by Cassidy and then da Costa, with the dicing Porsches of Pascal Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer also filing past. 

That delay allowed Bird to deliver a remarkable victory and propel back into the title hotseat, with Cassidy now the most in-form driver in the series after two podiums and a fourth from the most recent three races. 

Da Costa bagged a podium after rectifying the balance problems that plagued his Saturday outing, while Wehrlein kept ahead of his teammate Lotterer in the battle for the top five. 

Alexander Sims, some way adrift of the leading train, managed to catch and pass the stricken Evans, who eventually slid all the way down to 13th. 

Norman Nato arrived home seventh as Robin Frijns climbed from 21st to a remarkable eighth - now tied second with da Costa - ahead of the Mahindra Racing machine of Alex Lynn. 

Meanwhile, Saturday victory Maximilian Gunther completed the top 10 for BMW Andretti. 

Sergio Sette Camara went on an early passing spree before the usual race energy management woes for Dragon Penske Autosport reared their head and he declined to 11th. 

Mercedes yet again recorded a double non-score, Stoffel Vandoorne coming home in 12th while Nyck de Vries was just 18th. 

Long-time Formula E rivals Lucas di Grassi and Sebastien Buemi also notably collided in the race down at Turn 1, with Buemi spinning down to 15th. 

Di Grassi copped a 10s penalty to slide to 14th.  

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
2 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 4.167
3 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 4.840
4 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 7.154
5 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 7.762
6 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 16.286
7 71 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 24.983
8 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 25.084
9 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 25.405
10 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 26.009
11 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 26.341
12 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 30.781
13 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 30.957
14 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 31.970
15 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 32.985
16 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 35.692
17 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 35.924
18 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 36.339
19 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 51.384
20 33 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 59.694
21 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'05.327
22 6 Sweden Joel Eriksson
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.701
8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 8 Laps
25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah
New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

Previous article

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take points lead
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take points lead

43m
New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
Formula E

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

3 h
New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying

4 h
New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice

7 h
De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

7 h
New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

