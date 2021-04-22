NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era

The Chinese-flagged outfit is effectively the sixth team to commit to the series' next set of regulations that will come into play from the 2022-23 series, following the likes of Mahindra, DS Automobile, Nissan, Porsche among others.

The announcement leaves Mercedes as the only leading team to formally prolong its stay in FE, with the German manufacturer telling Motorsport.com in a statement earlier this month that it has decided to delay its formal agreement.

Dragon Penske Autosport is also on the cusp of securing its ongoing participation in the championship, while Jaguar is believed to have signed a deal but has chosen not to announce it yet.

NIO 333 has been an ever-present fixture in Formula E through its China Racing and NEXTEV guises and powered Nelson Piquet Jr to the series' inaugural drivers' title back in 2014-15.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, the outfit was bought by Li Sheng Racing, a Chinese circuit owner and operator of the country's national touring car championship.

It also underwent a management restructure at that time, with ex-Benetton, Renault, Marussia and Williams Formula 1 head Christian Silk promoted to the role of team principal and former Audi FE engineer Roberto Costa moved to team manager.

A first bespoke powertrain under new ownership has helped transform NIO 333's fortunes in 2021, allowing the team to become a regular points scorer again.

The Chinese-flagged outfit strongly hinted that it would remain in Formula E earlier this month when it signed a long-term partnership with Gusto Engineering, an automotive accessory and research and development firm founded by team executive director Alex Hui.

"We have experienced the development of Formula E since its inception and now, as it blossoms into an FIA World Championship, we welcome the evolution in to its third generation," CEO of NIO 333 Formula E team Vincent Wang said.

"We joined many meetings with the FIA and Formula E regarding the Gen3 technical roadmap when we joined the Formula E family as 333 Racing last year.

"We are delighted to join the list of manufacturers that will continue in the series and we expect to see further change as Formula E develops; metabolism is the objective law of development.

"Formula E is still the best new-energy racing series featuring sustainable development, worldwide influence and is at the forefront of electric mobility technology innovation - we at NIO 333 Formula E Team are extremely proud to continue to be part of it."

Formula E had set a March 31 deadline for the new rules, but Motorsport.com understands that it has given teams some flexibility in this regard.

Formula E will still accept signatures beyond this date, but entries received after the deadline are expected to receive later access to the FIA's bank of data from Gen3 parts suppliers Spark Racing Technology, Williams Advanced Engineering and Hankook.

"333 Racing Team confirming their intention to compete in the Gen3 era is fantastic news and further evidence of Formula E's unique position as a global sport, technology proving ground and marketing platform," Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle said.

"The team has made a strategic decision to build their own powertrain and control their competitive destiny. We look forward to working with the NIO 333 Formula E Team to develop the next phase of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

"As a Chinese owned and operated team, 333 Racing will further our ambition of accelerating a shift to electric mobility in China and beyond."

shares