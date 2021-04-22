Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Todt: Formula E deserves more media attention
Formula E / Breaking news

NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era

By:

The NIO 333 team has signed up for Formula E’s Gen3 era, confirming its participation in the series until the end of the 2025-26 season.

NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era

The Chinese-flagged outfit is effectively the sixth team to commit to the series' next set of regulations that will come into play from the 2022-23 series, following the likes of Mahindra, DS Automobile, Nissan, Porsche among others.

The announcement leaves Mercedes as the only leading team to formally prolong its stay in FE, with the German manufacturer telling Motorsport.com in a statement earlier this month that it has decided to delay its formal agreement.

Dragon Penske Autosport is also on the cusp of securing its ongoing participation in the championship, while Jaguar is believed to have signed a deal but has chosen not to announce it yet.

NIO 333 has been an ever-present fixture in Formula E through its China Racing and NEXTEV guises and powered Nelson Piquet Jr to the series' inaugural drivers' title back in 2014-15.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, the outfit was bought by Li Sheng Racing, a Chinese circuit owner and operator of the country's national touring car championship.

It also underwent a management restructure at that time, with ex-Benetton, Renault, Marussia and Williams Formula 1 head Christian Silk promoted to the role of team principal and former Audi FE engineer Roberto Costa moved to team manager.

A first bespoke powertrain under new ownership has helped transform NIO 333's fortunes in 2021, allowing the team to become a regular points scorer again.

The Chinese-flagged outfit strongly hinted that it would remain in Formula E earlier this month when it signed a long-term partnership with Gusto Engineering, an automotive accessory and research and development firm founded by team executive director Alex Hui.

"We have experienced the development of Formula E since its inception and now, as it blossoms into an FIA World Championship, we welcome the evolution in to its third generation," CEO of NIO 333 Formula E team Vincent Wang said. 

"We joined many meetings with the FIA and Formula E regarding the Gen3 technical roadmap when we joined the Formula E family as 333 Racing last year.

"We are delighted to join the list of manufacturers that will continue in the series and we expect to see further change as Formula E develops; metabolism is the objective law of development. 

"Formula E is still the best new-energy racing series featuring sustainable development, worldwide influence and is at the forefront of electric mobility technology innovation - we at NIO 333 Formula E Team are extremely proud to continue to be part of it."

Formula E had set a March 31 deadline for the new rules, but Motorsport.com understands that it has given teams some flexibility in this regard.

Formula E will still accept signatures beyond this date, but entries received after the deadline are expected to receive later access to the FIA's bank of data from Gen3 parts suppliers Spark Racing Technology, Williams Advanced Engineering and Hankook.

"333 Racing Team confirming their intention to compete in the Gen3 era is fantastic news and further evidence of Formula E's unique position as a global sport, technology proving ground and marketing platform," Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle said. 

"The team has made a strategic decision to build their own powertrain and control their competitive destiny. We look forward to working with the NIO 333 Formula E Team to develop the next phase of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

"As a Chinese owned and operated team, 333 Racing will further our ambition of accelerating a shift to electric mobility in China and beyond."

shares
comments

Related video

Todt: Formula E deserves more media attention

Previous article

Todt: Formula E deserves more media attention
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams NIO Formula E Team
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

2
Formula 1

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams

3
Formula 1

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal

4
World Superbike

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

5
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

Latest news
NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E

NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era

1h
Todt: Formula E deserves more media attention
Video Inside
Formula E

Todt: Formula E deserves more media attention

17h
How Sims is adjusting to post-BMW life at Mahindra
Formula E

How Sims is adjusting to post-BMW life at Mahindra

21h
Mexico Formula E back-up race boosted by fan attendance go-ahead
Formula E

Mexico Formula E back-up race boosted by fan attendance go-ahead

Apr 20, 2021
Formula E to create F1-style Concorde Agreement
Formula E

Formula E to create F1-style Concorde Agreement

Apr 19, 2021
Latest videos
Jean Todt calls for better media coverage of Formula E 00:38
Formula E
20m

Jean Todt calls for better media coverage of Formula E

Jaguar Racing | Round 3 & 4 | Rome E-Prix Highlights 05:06
Formula E
Apr 14, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Round 3 & 4 | Rome E-Prix Highlights

Formula E’s races in Rome 02:08
Formula E
Apr 13, 2021

Formula E’s races in Rome

2021 Rome E-Prix Recap | TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 02:20
Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

2021 Rome E-Prix Recap | TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

Jaguar Racing | Round 4 - Rome E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Apr 11, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Round 4 - Rome E-Prix Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
How Sims is adjusting to post-BMW life at Mahindra
Formula E / Analysis

How Sims is adjusting to post-BMW life at Mahindra

Button could make guest appearances in DTM next year
DTM / Breaking news

Button could make guest appearances in DTM next year

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
NIO Formula E Team
NIO 333 "surprised a few people" with Formula E turnaround
Formula E / Breaking news

NIO 333 "surprised a few people" with Formula E turnaround

Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver
Formula E / Breaking news

Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler Prime
Formula E / Special feature

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020

Trending Today

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books

Octagon appoints new Targa Tasmania event Director
Other rally Other rally / News

Octagon appoints new Targa Tasmania event Director

Latest news

NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era

Todt: Formula E deserves more media attention
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Todt: Formula E deserves more media attention

How Sims is adjusting to post-BMW life at Mahindra
Formula E Formula E / Analysis

How Sims is adjusting to post-BMW life at Mahindra

Mexico Formula E back-up race boosted by fan attendance go-ahead
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mexico Formula E back-up race boosted by fan attendance go-ahead

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.