Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats Lotterer in Porsche 1-2
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix News

Porsche told Wehrlein to increase pace to stick to race plan

Mexico City E-Prix winner Pascal Wehrlein says he was asked by his Porsche Formula E team to pick up the pace, as the team had strategised around a 40-lap race.

Porsche told Wehrlein to increase pace to stick to race plan
Jake Boxall-Legge
By:

Wehrlein crossed the line for the 39th lap of the race with two seconds to spare before the timer elapsed, adding an extra lap on to the overall duration – which Porsche was able to cope with to secure a 1-2 finish to conclude its first FE victory in style.

This caused several drivers, who had been expecting the race to go one lap shorter, to run low on useable energy and drop out of the running for points.

Wehrlein says that, after passing Edoardo Mortara for the lead, his target was to go faster and take the race a lap further as Porsche had sacrificed positions in the early part of the race to stockpile useable energy.

“When I passed Edo, the target was to increase the pace so that we are able to stick to our 40-lap strategy,” said Wehrlein. “And like you saw in the end, it was quite close – I mean, just by one or two seconds. 

“Yeah, we knew that we had more energy than the cars around, we had better pace. So I just got the call that everything is safe, and I should just focus on efficiency and try to make it to a 40-lap race.”

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

When asked if Porsche had considered slowing down to run down the timer and shorten the race, Wehrlein said that the team wanted to prove that it could win with its original strategy.

“No, we always targeted 40 laps,” he replied. “I mean, in the end, we were on the safe side, that was the most important thing.

“We were not in danger, but still wanted to show that we could make it to a 40-lap race.

Teammate Andre Lotterer agreed that Porsche had picked the right strategy and felt that it was worth the early-race pain to make up positions later on. He said that the Mexico 1-2 underlines Porsche’s championship credentials for the 2021-22 season.

“I think we selected the right strategy from the beginning on,” said Lotterer. “That's why in the beginning we were a bit vulnerable, but we kept our head down and followed our targets - and then we saw what happened in the end.

“We are starting to put things together and yeah, today we showed that we mean serious business for the championship as well. 

"Everyone in the team can be very happy today; we maxed it out.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats Lotterer in Porsche 1-2
Previous article

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats Lotterer in Porsche 1-2
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats Lotterer in Porsche 1-2 Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats Lotterer in Porsche 1-2

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats sliding Mortara to pole Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats sliding Mortara to pole

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime
Formula 1

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

Latest news

Porsche told Wehrlein to increase pace to stick to race plan
Formula E Formula E

Porsche told Wehrlein to increase pace to stick to race plan

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats Lotterer in Porsche 1-2
Formula E Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats Lotterer in Porsche 1-2

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats sliding Mortara to pole
Formula E Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats sliding Mortara to pole

Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Lotterer in practice
Formula E Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Lotterer in practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series Prime

The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series

As Formula E prepares to enter its new Gen3 era, many have pondered the prospect of its existing machines continuing in a feeder category. But before such a programme could be embarked on, there are several important questions that must be satisfactorily answered.

Formula E
Jan 4, 2022
De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 7, 2021
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Prime

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-22 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.