Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats sliding Mortara to pole
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix Race report

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein beats Lotterer in Porsche 1-2

Pascal Wehrlein led home a Porsche 1-2 finish in a thrilling Mexico City E-Prix, beating Andre Lotterer to take his and the German marque's first Formula E victory.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:

Wehrlein had a difficult road to convert his pole position into victory, as Porsche elected to start saving energy early on in the race, losing the lead to championship leader Edoardo Mortara as the Venturi driver grabbed an excellent drive out of the Peraltada to clear the German at Turn 1.

The Porsches then continued to drop back, as Lotterer was mobbed by the DS Techeetah pair prior to Jean-Eric Vergne clearing Wehrlein.

Lotterer re-passed Antonio Felix da Costa after a slight skirmish in the Foro Sol stadium as the multiple Le Mans winner took attack mode.

Wehrlein was then given the hurry-up by his engineer to clear Vergne, as it became apparent that the Porsches had more useable energy than the front-running duo of Mortara and Vergne - a request that Wehrlein complied with a lap later.

That set Wehrlein up with a run on Mortara, who was about two percent down on useable energy, and his play for the lead at the start of lap 28 proved successful - Lotterer following through at Turn 3.

The Porsches then were able to scamper off into the distance, helped by a brilliant battle for third between Vergne, Mortara and Robin Frijns - who made some swashbuckling overtakes to stand in podium contention.

Although Lotterer was bearing down on Wehrlein, the leader was told not to "worry about the car behind" - Lotterer admitting after the race that Porsche had elected to "work as a team" to secure the victory.

Wehrlein crossed the line with one second left on the clock to add an extra lap to the ticker, causing more than a few energy consumption worries for multiple cars behind, but it proved no problem for the Porsches - who enjoyed an excellent crescendo to the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Vergne won the battle for third, passing Mortara for fourth on lap 36 after the Swiss driver endured a big lock-up and allowed the Techeetah duo to trickle past.

The Frenchman then cleared Frijns, who was at an energy disadvantage and dropped back towards the end - losing places to da Costa and Mortara.

Mercedes' Nyck de Vries endured a difficult race, but was able to take advantage of the energy worries of the cars around him to leap up to sixth at the death, also clearing countryman Frijns.

Sebastien Buemi and Maximilian Gunther also benefitted from their competitors' energy woes, which stopped a late-race resurgence from Oliver Rowland and also shuffled Mitch Evans and Sam Bird out of the points.

Jake Dennis had also struggled throughout the weekend, and was sitting in the lower midfield but was able to jump up the order - taking 10th after Lucas di Grassi was handed a five-second time penalty for contact with Vandoorne early on in the race that dropped him to 12th.

Stoffel Vandoorne was another loser in the energy stakes, dropping out of the points - as did Nick Cassidy, who finished 13th despite a second-half streak through the points scorers after taking his attack modes later on compared to his rivals.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 40 47'20.404
2 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 40 47'20.706 0.302 0.302
3 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 40 47'29.455 9.051 8.749
4 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 40 47'30.379 9.975 0.924
5 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 40 47'38.760 18.356 8.381
6 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 40 47'39.424 19.020 0.664
7 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 40 47'40.636 20.232 1.212
8 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 40 47'42.929 22.525 2.293
9 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Nissan e.dams 40 47'43.798 23.394 0.869
10 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Japan Nissan e.dams 40 47'46.901 26.497 3.103
11 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 40 47'47.233 26.829 0.332
12 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 40 47'47.490 27.086 0.257
13 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 40 47'49.198 28.794 1.708
14 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 40 47'53.382 32.978 4.184
15 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 40 47'56.081 35.677 2.699
16 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 40 47'56.451 36.047 0.370
17 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 40 47'56.799 36.395 0.348
18 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 40 48'05.011 44.607 8.212
19 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 40 48'22.862 1'02.458 17.851
20 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 40 48'41.810 1'21.406 18.948
21 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 21 26'38.045 19 Laps 19 Laps
22 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1 1'22.334 39 Laps 20 Laps
