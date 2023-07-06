Subscribe
Previous / The key appointment driving Formula E towards an ambitious future
Formula E News

Merhi hopes to impress Mahindra enough for 2023/24 seat

Roberto Merhi is hoping to impress Mahindra enough to land a full-time Formula E seat next season after being confirmed for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Jamie Klein
By:
Roberto Merhi, Mahindra Racing

The ex-Formula 1 racer was drafted in to join Mahindra ahead of last month’s Jakarta round, in place of Oliver Rowland, and was kept on for the following race in Portland.

Now the Indian manufacturer has confirmed Merhi will remain on board alongside Lucas di Grassi for the remaining double-headers of 2022/23 in Rome and London.

Read Also:

Speaking at Portland, Merhi said he was hopeful of making a strong impression on Mahindra for the rest of the season as he bids to become a permanent Formula E presence.

“It’s a great opportunity to show what I can do,” he told Motorsport.com.” I will try to learn as much as possible and hopefully I can stay with the team for a long time. 

“To be honest, I was pretty lucky to get the opportunity to drive in Jakarta. It was very hard to jump in the car in the middle of the season when everybody else has all the experience, after only an hour and a half of driving in Berlin [in the rookie test]. 

“But I think I made a big step forward on Sunday in Jakarta and I think my sector times in qualifying were pretty ok compared to Lucas, I just lost some time with a mistake on my fastest lap.”

Merhi finished 18th and 17th in the two Jakarta races, but was running ahead of di Grassi in Portland when he suffered a suspected battery failure that put him out of contention in the early stages of the race.

 

Following his call-up to Mahindra, Merhi was forced to skip a round of his regular campaign in SUPER GT, where he drives for the Team LeMans Audi squad in the GT300 class.

But Merhi says he has no intention of giving up his seat in the Japanese series and wants to combine SUPER GT with Formula E moving forward.

“I am having a lot of fun in SUPER GT and it’s something I want to keep doing as well,” he said. “I want to keep doing both series.

“They are two completely different styles of racing. I like Japan as a place, and if I can do both, it would be perfect.”

Mahindra has also announced that reserve driver Jehan Daruvala will join the team for the practice session at Rome reserved for rookie drivers.

It's thought that Daruvala was initially the team’s first choice to replace Rowland, but a clash with the Indian’s Formula 2 commitments prevented him from taking up the seat.

shares
comments

The key appointment driving Formula E towards an ambitious future
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

Super GT
Fuji II

SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

Ex-MotoGP racer Guintoli sets sights on unique Le Mans accolade

Ex-MotoGP racer Guintoli sets sights on unique Le Mans accolade

Le Mans

Ex-MotoGP racer Guintoli sets sights on unique Le Mans accolade Ex-MotoGP racer Guintoli sets sights on unique Le Mans accolade

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Roberto Merhi More from
Roberto Merhi
Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split

Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split

Merhi ready to fight for podiums in second SUPER GT season

Merhi ready to fight for podiums in second SUPER GT season

Super GT

Merhi ready to fight for podiums in second SUPER GT season Merhi ready to fight for podiums in second SUPER GT season

Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return

Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return

Other open wheel

Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return

Mahindra Racing More from
Mahindra Racing
Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

Formula E

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E

Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Latest news

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

WEC WEC
Monza

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the answers it needs

Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the answers it needs

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the answers it needs Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the answers it needs

SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

SGT Super GT
Fuji II

SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

Vasseur: F1 should be open to change on 2026 power unit regulations

Vasseur: F1 should be open to change on 2026 power unit regulations

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Vasseur: F1 should be open to change on 2026 power unit regulations Vasseur: F1 should be open to change on 2026 power unit regulations

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe