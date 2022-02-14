Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Lotterer: Wehrlein deserved Porsche's first win in Mexico
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix News

Rowland: Porsche wanted to "show how good they were" in Mexico

Oliver Rowland reckons Porsche wanted to "show everyone how good they were" after taking the Mexico E-Prix to an extra lap - which ended his own chances of Formula E points.

Rowland: Porsche wanted to "show how good they were" in Mexico
Jake Boxall-Legge
By:

After a disappointing qualifying session in which he only claimed the eighth-fastest time in his group, resulting in a 16th-place grid slot, Rowland made excellent progress in the second half of the race.

The British driver had broken into the top 10 by lap 33, and then dispatched an ailing Nick Cassidy and Stoffel Vandoorne to sit eighth and on course for a solid haul of points.

But after Porsche had enacted its strategy to extend the race to 40 laps, Mahindra had gambled on the race going one lap shorter, leaving Rowland in an energy predicament - which sent him tumbling down the order to finish 16th.

Rowland reckoned Porsche had indulged in a bit of gamesmanship in its decision to take the race to 40 laps, and simply wanted to show how much it had in reserve.

He added that in most situations, Mahindra's strategy to aim for 39 laps would have usually worked out.

"The Porsche pace was quite impressive. I think they probably did that last lap just to show everyone how good they were to be honest," said Rowland.

"I think nine times out of 10 we would have done one less and it'd have worked. It is what it is.

Rowland says he could take a lot of encouragement from his overall pace, admitting it was simply a case of taking the wrong call on race length.

"Yeah, I was pretty quick, I think." Rowland explained.

"I just got in a bit of a mess in the beginning, but I had good energy. And then I think the team just decided to go with a 39 and stick with it.

"The others were kind of in the middle, I think they weren't really sure what to do."

"I'm pretty happy because we had pretty decent pace. The car was quite okay so yeah, I'm quite happy."

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Rowland added that he was looking forward to April's Rome E-Prix, and felt that he was capable of claiming a strong result following encouraging pace in last year's races in the Italian capital.

Then driving for the Nissan e.dams team, Rowland qualified third for the first race after topping his group, and was only denied points from the second after taking a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

"I was very fast there last year, and it's a circuit I really like. We know we've got some things to improve between now and then," he added.

"So hopefully we can do that in the break and and we can come down there but I'm pretty confident we can be good."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Lotterer: Wehrlein deserved Porsche's first win in Mexico
Previous article

Lotterer: Wehrlein deserved Porsche's first win in Mexico
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Lotterer: Wehrlein deserved Porsche's first win in Mexico Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Lotterer: Wehrlein deserved Porsche's first win in Mexico

Mortara rues late reaction to Porsche’s winning energy strategy Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Mortara rues late reaction to Porsche’s winning energy strategy

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime
Formula 1

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

Latest news

Rowland: Porsche wanted to "show how good they were" in Mexico
Formula E Formula E

Rowland: Porsche wanted to "show how good they were" in Mexico

Lotterer: Wehrlein deserved Porsche's first win in Mexico
Formula E Formula E

Lotterer: Wehrlein deserved Porsche's first win in Mexico

Mortara rues late reaction to Porsche’s winning energy strategy
Formula E Formula E

Mortara rues late reaction to Porsche’s winning energy strategy

Porsche told Wehrlein to increase pace to stick to race plan
Formula E Formula E

Porsche told Wehrlein to increase pace to stick to race plan

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series Prime

The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series

As Formula E prepares to enter its new Gen3 era, many have pondered the prospect of its existing machines continuing in a feeder category. But before such a programme could be embarked on, there are several important questions that must be satisfactorily answered.

Formula E
Jan 4, 2022
De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 7, 2021
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Prime

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-22 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.