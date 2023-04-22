Subscribe
Previous / Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash
Formula E / Berlin ePrix News

Second Berlin E-Prix to be "very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

Formula E drivers have raised concerns with how the Hankook tyres will cope if the second Berlin E-Prix is held in wet conditions on Sunday.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Second Berlin E-Prix to be "very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

The Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit is holding a double-header this weekend in Berlin, with Mitch Evans taking victory and Jaguar securing a 1-2 in the opening race.

While Saturday’s event was held under perfect blue skies and bright sunshine, rain is expected for the second contest which will be the first time the Hankook tyre has been called into action during a wet race.

The South Korean manufacturer became the sole tyre supplier to the championship this year, replacing the previously used Michelin rubber, and has been criticised by some drivers for being too hard and not offering enough grip.

Sam Bird, who finished runner-up in Saturday’s opening Berlin E-Prix, believes that the new-for-2023 tyres will pose problems if the race is held in the wet due to the compound and the unique nature of the track surface.

“Hankook I think generally has created some incredible races this year,” he said. “If it’s wet tomorrow, it’s going to be very difficult. I can’t say anymore.

“It really will be a test to keep the car moving in the direction that you want it to at all times, but we will work with the engineers tonight to come up with a plan if that’s the case.

“We know what to do when it turns wet, or we’ve got some ideas. If it’s wet, it’s wet, it’s the same for everybody else.”

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, 2nd position, on the podium

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, 2nd position, on the podium

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

One positive outcome of a wet race would be the need not to save as much energy in the slower conditions, which race-winner Evans described as “on another level” in Saturday’s race.

Jake Dennis, though, also expressed concerns about the Hankook tyres, believing they would perform “not great” if the race is held on a wet surface.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for them and it’s not going to supply much grip for us out there but that’s what we’re paid to do and just try and drive around as quickly as possible,” he said.

“I don’t think energy will be too much of an issue if it’s wet tomorrow, so we can just drive a bit more with less energy limitations.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level"

Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level"

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level" Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level"

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Latest news

Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test

Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test

SGT Super GT

Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test

Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT

Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Talladega

Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT

NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car

NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega

NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car

Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge

Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe