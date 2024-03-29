All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula E Tokyo ePrix

Tokyo Formula E layout not "the best they could have done", say drivers

Formula E drivers believe that the tight and twist confines of the track layout for the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix will make overtaking difficult in the race.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The all-electric championship will make its first appearance in Japan this weekend at a 20-turn, 1.606-mile circuit located in Tokyo's Big Sight area by the docks.

The street circuit is noticeably twisty and technical, with little in the way of straights unlike the previous round in Sao Paulo, which featured ample opportunity for overtakes.

As a result, drivers believe qualifying will be more crucial than usual with passing likely to be so difficult.

"It's a proper Formula E track, it's going to be challenging in terms of bumps. A pretty low opportunity to overtake so qualifying will be really important," said Andretti driver Norman Nato.

"This year is different in terms of tyre understanding, in terms of energy management, everyone now is pretty much on the same level.

"In qualifying in Brazil, it showed how close all the cars are so there's no margins [for mistakes]."

The circuit has already undergone a change to its layout since it was first announced, with the governing body the FIA adding a chicane through Turn 16 in an effort to improve safety at that section of track.

A view of Tokyo Big Sight

A view of Tokyo Big Sight

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Abt driver and 2016-17 champion Lucas di Grassi believes that the layout will need to be changed ahead of any future return to capitalise on the full potential of Formula E machinery, with a second Tokyo E-Prix already scheduled for 2025.

"I don't think the track is the best they could have done but it's the first one," said the Brazilian.

"We know that always you have to start a little bit more conservative and then move up but in general it's a very technical track.

"Low speed, a lot of bumps, this track looks a bit like New York in a way with the port.

"With these cars, they have so much power so we need longer straights, faster tracks.

"The problem is that it's very bumpy and [there is] elevation change. With the grip we have with the tyres, we have to really be careful with how you apply the throttle.

"The chicanes allow you to take a lot of risk, because you need to take the risk to be quick."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Nissan pledges commitment to Formula E until 2030
Next article Bird: Imminent Formula E victories "not expected again" ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Tokyo E-Prix: Evans tops practice as red flags interrupt running

Tokyo E-Prix: Evans tops practice as red flags interrupt running

Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
Tokyo E-Prix: Evans tops practice as red flags interrupt running
Bird: Imminent Formula E victories "not expected again" ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

Bird: Imminent Formula E victories "not expected again" ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
Bird: Imminent Formula E victories "not expected again" ahead of Tokyo E-Prix
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Latest news

Tokyo E-Prix: Evans tops practice as red flags interrupt running

Tokyo E-Prix: Evans tops practice as red flags interrupt running

FE Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
Tokyo E-Prix: Evans tops practice as red flags interrupt running
Rovanpera: Commanding WRC Safari lead "not even close to being enough"

Rovanpera: Commanding WRC Safari lead "not even close to being enough"

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Rovanpera: Commanding WRC Safari lead "not even close to being enough"
Gearbox explosion caused Lappi's Safari Rally exit

Gearbox explosion caused Lappi's Safari Rally exit

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Gearbox explosion caused Lappi's Safari Rally exit
Sauber: "Important" to apologise to Bottas for F1 pitstop issues

Sauber: "Important" to apologise to Bottas for F1 pitstop issues

F1 Formula 1
Sauber: "Important" to apologise to Bottas for F1 pitstop issues

Prime

Discover prime content
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia