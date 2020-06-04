Full ARG eSport Cup Bathurst enduro entry list

The race, using Audi TCR hardware, is the final round of the AGR eSport Cup, with double points on the line.

The series regulars have roped in a number of high-profile co-drivers from both the real-world and sim racing scenes.

That includes Supercars aces such as Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, Chaz Mostert, Fabian Coulthard and Andre Heimgartner.

There is also a Motorsport.com-backed entry led by two-time Supercars race winner Michael Caruso.

Qualifying will start at 7pm AEST, with the race kicking off at 7:25pm.

The coverage can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Full entry list