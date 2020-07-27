Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

shares
comments
Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game
By:
, Journalist
Jul 27, 2020, 6:57 PM

Codemasters has released an update for the official 2020 Formula 1 game that will include Mercedes’ black livery, three weeks after the game’s initial release.

F1 2020 was released on July 7, a couple of days after the real-world season-opening Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. 

Codemasters was unable to include six-time constructors’ champions Mercedes’ new black livery – part of its campaign to fight racism – due to the livery reveal coming just one week prior to the game’s launch. This latest patch will swap the traditional grey Mercedes colours, which were used during pre-season testing, for the striking new black livery debuted in Austria. 

The black overalls of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will also now be present in the game, along with their adjusted helmet designs. 

Read Also:

As well as the visual changes, Mercedes also announced plans for a new diversity and inclusion programme to address the lack of diversity within the team – just 3% of the German manufacturer’s workforce identify as belonging to an ethnic minority group. 

This update is available to PC gamers from Monday, but Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users will have to wait an extra couple of days to play the updated version. 

The patch also includes a raft of technical fixes including three for the game’s flagship new ‘MyTeam’ game mode, which allows gamers to create, manage and drive for an 11th team on the F1 grid.

Slider
List

Mercedes F1 eSports car in Black livery

Mercedes F1 eSports car in Black livery
1/3

Photo by: Codemasters

Mercedes F1 eSports car in Black livery

Mercedes F1 eSports car in Black livery
2/3

Photo by: Codemasters

Mercedes F1 eSports car in Black livery

Mercedes F1 eSports car in Black livery
3/3

Photo by: Codemasters

Further updates are expected over the next couple of months, amongst those will be additional livery changes such as McLaren’s ‘We Race as One’ rainbow halo design. 

The 2020 Formula 2 season will also be added within the next couple of months, with the 2019 season currently representing F1’s main feeder series in the game. For the first time in the franchise, F2 drivers can graduate into F1 during the 10-season career mode and the F1 drivers can change teams or retire.

The game features the original 22-race F1 2020 calendar, and Codemasters has no plans to add the new 2020 calendar – with circuits such as Imola and Mugello – due to the scale and demands of such an update.

Related video

World Rallycross Esports Series attracts over 1.24 million live views

Previous article

World Rallycross Esports Series attracts over 1.24 million live views

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Esports
Author Josh Suttill

Trending Today

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

Can Rast overhaul Ekstrom's Audi DTM wins record?
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Can Rast overhaul Ekstrom's Audi DTM wins record?

Latest news

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game
Esports Esports / Breaking news
41m

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

World Rallycross Esports Series attracts over 1.24 million live views
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

World Rallycross Esports Series attracts over 1.24 million live views

eNASCAR Heat Pro League regular season wraps up at Las Vegas
Esports Esports / Race report

eNASCAR Heat Pro League regular season wraps up at Las Vegas

Brooks/Parker triumph in chaotic eNHPL races at Road America
Esports Esports / Race report

Brooks/Parker triumph in chaotic eNHPL races at Road America

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

2
MotoGP

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

3
MotoGP

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

4
Le Mans

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb

5
Formula 1

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

Latest videos

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers: Hendrick Motorsports GC 02:24
Esports

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers: Hendrick Motorsports GC

eNHPL Setup Secrets: Team Penske eSports 01:57
Esports

eNHPL Setup Secrets: Team Penske eSports

eNHPL Race Breakdown: Week 11 Road America 02:19
Esports

eNHPL Race Breakdown: Week 11 Road America

eNHPL PS4 Race Recap: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America 01:24
Esports

eNHPL PS4 Race Recap: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America

eNHPL Xbox Race Recap: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America 01:52
Esports

eNHPL Xbox Race Recap: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America

Latest news

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game
Esports

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

World Rallycross Esports Series attracts over 1.24 million live views
Esports

World Rallycross Esports Series attracts over 1.24 million live views

eNASCAR Heat Pro League regular season wraps up at Las Vegas
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League regular season wraps up at Las Vegas

Brooks/Parker triumph in chaotic eNHPL races at Road America
Esports

Brooks/Parker triumph in chaotic eNHPL races at Road America

eNASCAR Heat Pro League goes green on REV TV Canada
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League goes green on REV TV Canada

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.