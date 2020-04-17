Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Preview

Kevin Harvick "going to have fun" with his eNASCAR debut

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick "going to have fun" with his eNASCAR debut
By:
Apr 17, 2020, 9:45 PM

NASCAR Cup Series star Kevin Harvick will make his esports debut this weekend and early signs say it may be a rough-going.

Harvick, the 2014 series champion, will make his first start in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series race Sunday at the virtual Richmond (Va.) Raceway (1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports).

The Pro Invitational Series features past and present Cup Series drivers and emulates the original 2020 Cup schedule.

Harvick, 44, had no prior experience in iRacing and only recently got a simulator set up at his home and began to practice.

“I’ve been trying to practice one hour a day. I’ve got Busch Light on my Ford Mustang and I’m going to have fun with it. I did win a street stock race this week (on iRacing) … after I wrecked in the first four,” Harvick said. “I won a Legends race by default because the whole field crashed. But those are really my only two iRacing wins. They’re not pretty. I did wreck the whole field in a Legends race the other day after starting on the front row on lap one. So, that was high entertainment.” 

 

In actual competition at Richmond, Harvick has three victories in 38 career starts, with his most recent victory coming in April 2013. Harvick said he views the eNASCAR events as something fun to help fill the gap during the COVID-19 pandemic until real racing can resume. “The whole iRacing thing has introduced me to a whole new network of people and it’s opened my eyes to a whole new group of racers,” he said. “It’s a different culture, but it’s still a racing culture.”

Read Also:

Next article
F1 drivers raise $70,000, as Leclerc wins charity Esports title

Previous article

F1 drivers raise $70,000, as Leclerc wins charity Esports title

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Jim Utter

Esports Next session

ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen

ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen

16 Apr - 16 Apr

Trending

1
Supercars

When Stirling Moss tackled the Bathurst 1000

2
Formula 1

How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions

3
Formula 1

Vettel to keep Ferrari pay cut discussions private

4
Esports

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

5
Formula 1

Revealed: The untold secret behind a Ferrari flop

Latest videos

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Van Gisbergen and Verstappen battle 00:48
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Van Gisbergen and Verstappen battle

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational

Round 3 - Mount Panorama 00:00
Esports

Round 3 - Mount Panorama

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona 00:00
Esports

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona

Latest news

Kevin Harvick "going to have fun" with his eNASCAR debut
eSpt

Kevin Harvick "going to have fun" with his eNASCAR debut

F1 drivers raise $70,000, as Leclerc wins charity Esports title
eSpt

F1 drivers raise $70,000, as Leclerc wins charity Esports title

Sainz joins Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up
eSpt

Sainz joins Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig
eSpt

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

De Silvestro to make Supercars return in Eseries
eSpt

De Silvestro to make Supercars return in Eseries

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.