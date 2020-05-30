Leclerc to make World RX Esports debut at Yas Marina

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Race in progress . . .
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
13 days
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

shares
comments
Leclerc to make World RX Esports debut at Yas Marina
By:
May 30, 2020, 2:18 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc will make his virtual rallycross debut in the first round of the World Rallycross Championship’s four-round Esports Invitational Series at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

The two-time Grand Prix winner has been one of the most active F1 drivers in Esports during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming two wins in a run of five podium finishes in F1’s Virtual Grand Prix series on Codemasters’ F1 2019.

He will now switch to Codemasters’ DiRT 2.0 for his virtual rallycross debut in the World Rallycross Invitational Series which is run in partnership with Motorsport Games.

Prior to making the late entry, the 22-year old prepared for his maiden mixed-surface appearance this week by testing and racing alongside some of the experienced contenders he will face this weekend in the ‘Pro’ category, including reigning World Rallycross Champion Timmy Hansen and double DTM Champion Timo Scheider, who now races in real-world World RX.

He also drove against reigning DiRT 2.0 Rallycross World Champion Killian Dall’olmo, who will race in the ‘Sim’ category in the same event for the SET Esports team, having secured the virtual title at the Autosport International Show in January.

Leclerc won’t be the only driver in the 20-strong line-up with Scuderia Ferrari heritage, as Finn Mika Salo, who deputised for the injured Michael Schumacher for the Italian team in the second half of the 1999 season and scored a pair of podiums, will make his second virtual rallycoss start.

The Yas Marina round of World RX Esports series will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Champion Hansen headlines World RX Esports opener

Previous article

Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross , Esports
Author Hal Ridge

