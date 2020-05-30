The race that meant Ferrari could not ignore Sainz

There is a habit for memories in Formula 1 to be very, very short, often prompting more current events to be overhyped. That much is true of last year's Brazilian Grand Prix. It offered one of the most dramatic finishes to a race in recent F1 history, and a shock result with two total outsiders standing on the podium. But until the first safety car period, triggered with 18 laps to go when Valtteri Bottas ground to a halt in his Mercedes, it had been a fairly forgettable race. Max Verstappen was on course for victory despite pressure from Lewis Hamilton, while Sebastian Vettel was poised to round out the podium, running 18 seconds clear of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. And yet when the field bunched and a chaotic final two restarts followed, it paved the way for Carlos Sainz to fight for a result that would help his growing stock hit new heights - albeit with an agonising wait before his maiden F1 podium was confirmed.

When Sainz awoke on raceday, thoughts of a podium seemed far off. A wiring issue on his engine prevented him from setting a lap time in qualifying, and forced McLaren into taking an all-new power unit on Sainz's car. The result was a pit lane start, dealing a blow to his hopes of finishing 2019 as F1's midfield king.

Sainz wasn't ready to give up, though. "It's maximum attack I guess," he said when asked about his tactics for the race. "Obviously, maximum attack doesn't always work with Pirelli tyres. It will be a compromise between managing the tyres and going maximum attack. It's probably a very difficult thing to do, but somehow you must always find a way."

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren opted to risk a one-stop strategy with Sainz despite most going for a two-stop plan. He showed few signs of holding back early in the race, passing Robert Kubica, George Russell, Daniil Kvyat, Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez in the opening five laps.

Sainz settled into 13th nearing the first round of pit stops, knowing that he would be going longer than the cars around him. The recovery left him sitting just three seconds back from teammate Lando Norris, who had qualified 11th. Sainz was the final midfield driver to make a visit to the pits, coming in two laps after Norris on lap 29. He was given a set of medium-compound tyres to see out the remaining 42 laps - a big ask, but with others expected to pit a second time, the gamble would surely offer Sainz track position. The long stint had cost Sainz places to Perez and Daniel Ricciardo, both of whom were among the first to pit, dropping the McLaren driver to 15th. As the fresher tyres came towards Sainz, he started gaining positions, making a pass on Lance Stroll before rising up the order as cars around him pitted. A further boost came when Norris allowed Sainz past, later saying he had been "shit slow" and wanted to try and help the team. All of this left Sainz running eighth. Both Pierre Gasly and Romain Grosjean were in his crosshairs, sitting a few seconds up the road, making a recovery to sixth seem well within Sainz's reach. But the safety car threatened to undo all of Sainz's hard work. After the marshals failed to get Bottas' car behind the barrier fast enough, the race was neutralised, bunching the field and offering many of the midfield runners another stop. McLaren had the decision to either pit Sainz and drop him outside of the top 10, or stay out on worn tyres with the risk of being passed by cars behind.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19 and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 battle Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"For once we took a bit of a gamble and this time it paid off," Sainz said. "I had literally no grip. I was wheel-spinning in fourth and fifth gear at the start because we were so slow, so I couldn't put any energy on the tyres."