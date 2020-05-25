Lorenzo returns to racing in Silverstone Virtual GP

Three-time MotoGP world champion Lorenzo retired from racing at the end of last year following a miserable season on the works Honda.

He returned to Yamaha, with whom he spent the first nine years of his MotoGP career, in the winter as its official test rider and was due to make a wildcard appearance in June’s Catalan Grand Prix on an M1 before coronavirus forced the race to be postponed.

Lorenzo will be one of two Yamaha representatives on a depleted Virtual GP grid this weekend, which will feature just eight riders.

Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo, who has scored pole position in three of the last four MotoGP virtual races, returns along with Suzuki’s Joan Mir.

The Ducati contingent consists of official test rider Michele Pirro, Pramac’s Francesco Bagnaia – who won the Austrian virtual race last month – and Avintia’s Tito Rabat.

Honda will be represented by LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, with Misano race winners Alex and Marc Marquez absent for the first time.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori completes the field on the virtual RS-GP for a 10-lap race around British Grand Prix venue Silverstone on the MotoGP 20 video game.