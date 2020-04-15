De Pasquale, van Gisbergen split Supercars Eseries poles

De Pasquale grabbed the first pole on offer for the evening with a late lap on the Silverstone circuit.

Points leader Scott McLaughlin led for much of the session, however a spin on his final run opened the door for De Pasquale to nab pole.

The Erebus ace didn't squander that chance, edging McLaughlin's earlier time by 0.049s.

Van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert were third and fourth, with Max Verstappen sixth, behind Andre Heimgartner.

The first of two sessions on the Barcelona circuit went to van Gisbergen, who held of De Pasquale by less than a tenth.

Mostert and Erebus stand-in Will Brown locked out the third row, with McLaughlin – who had been up on his final run before running wide – and Verstappen on row three.

De Pasquale hit back in the second Spanish second, though, grabbing a second pole for the evening.

Van Gisbergen had looked on for second, only to be edged by Mostert right at the flag.

McLaughlin was fourth, Verstappen put his best qualifying performance of the night in with fifth, while Will Davison was sixth.

