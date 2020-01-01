Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Commentary

Happy New Year from the Editor in Chief

shares
comments
Happy New Year from the Editor in Chief
By:
Jan 1, 2020, 12:52 AM

Dear Motorsport.com reader, Happy New Year! Not only that, it’s a new decade for us to anticipate. Motor racing has always been a sport that’s evolved and constantly reinvented itself, and Motosport.com has truly been pushing hard to cover it all, especially over these past five years as we’ve accelerated our coverage across the planet – including an all-new app that we introduced in 2019.

Let’s begin by reflecting on the past 12 months for the website, which has been another epic year in our journey. With over 100 million users this year, we’ve long since broken the one billion pageviews per annum barrier. It’s great to know how all our hard work is reaching such a massive audience, so thank you!

There’s so much to look forward to on the sporting front, with Formula 1 set to embrace all-new car rules for 2021 aimed at reducing the costs and levelling the playing field for its competitors. Formula E is going from strength to strength, as electric cars continue their prevalence in everyday life, and the World Endurance Championship gears up for a new era of hypercars that will contest the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

McLaren 2021 F1 car

McLaren 2021 F1 car

Photo by: McLaren

Peugeot Rebellion 2022 Hypercar

Peugeot Rebellion 2022 Hypercar

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On the human side, we have a genuinely great F1 world champion in Lewis Hamilton, with an exciting new generation of drivers hungry to topple him. In MotoGP, you can say much the same for Marc Marquez, with Fabio Quartararo looking the most likely pretender to his throne. And what of the ‘GOAT’ Valentino Rossi – how much longer has he got at the sport’s top level?

As part of the Motorsport Network – which also includes the great titles Autosport, F1 Racing, Motorsport.tvMotorsport-Total, GPUpdate and Formel1.de, and our automotive brands Motor1, InsideEVs and RideApart – our aim for the future is to continue to build on the foundations that we’ve laid, and continue to raise the bar with our reportage.

The 'roaring twenties' are upon us – and look no further than Fernando Alonso taking on the challenge of the Dakar Rally in just a handful of days!

Here’s to a great year ahead,

Charles Bradley
Global Editor in Chief, Motorsport.com

Next article
Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2019

Previous article

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020

2
Supercars

Team 18 completes 2020 Supercars line-up

3
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer released

4
MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

5
General

Happy New Year from the Editor in Chief

35m

Latest videos

F1 superstar Charles Leclerc to appear at ASI 2020. 00:28
General

F1 superstar Charles Leclerc to appear at ASI 2020.

Autosport Awards 2019 00:31
General

Autosport Awards 2019

Autosport Awards 2019 - Trailer 01:42
General

Autosport Awards 2019 - Trailer

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award 2019 finalists take to the track 08:04
General

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award 2019 finalists take to the track

Ford vs Ferrari - Christian Bale and Matt Damon interview 05:42
General

Ford vs Ferrari - Christian Bale and Matt Damon interview

Latest news

Happy New Year from the Editor in Chief
Misc

Happy New Year from the Editor in Chief

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2019
Misc

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2019

Williams agrees sale of Williams Advanced Engineering stake
F1

Williams agrees sale of Williams Advanced Engineering stake

Promoted: Why motorsport fans should visit Bahrain
Misc

Promoted: Why motorsport fans should visit Bahrain

Track Test: Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Misc

Track Test: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.