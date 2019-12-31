Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2019
After another exciting year in the racing world, Motorsport.com brings you a list of the 25 most read stories on our website this year. Thanks for reading and see you in 2020.
25. Leclerc hits back at Verstappen’s Ferrari allegations
24. Mercedes was ready to replace ill Hamilton for qualifying
23. Ricciardo hit with £10 million claim from ex-advisor
22. NTSB reveals cause of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash
21. Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Daimler AG
20. Verstappen ran on wrong torque mode for most of Monaco GP
19. Hamilton wary of squandering F1 chances by retiring early
18. Norris: Vettel “screwed over” Grosjean in penalty incident
17. What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR
16. Risk of electrocution led to Ricciardo infringement
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
15. Niki Lauda passes away aged 70
14. Hamilton’s shock fastest lap made data look silly – Wolff
13. Kobayashi’s team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy
12. Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020
11. Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR
Race Winner Tyler Dippel, Young's Motorsports, Chevrolet Silverado
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
10. Spa F2 race cancelled after horrific accident
9. Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA
8. Honda facing “very complicated” Red Bull penalty call
7. F1/NASCAR Texas clash “asinine”, says Tony Stewart
6. Top Ford GT disqualified from Le Mans results
#68 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Joey Hand, Dirk Müller, Sébastien Bourdais
Photo by: Paul Foster
5. McLaughlin’s Bathurst engines to be stripped
4. Daley Mathison killed in Isle of Man TT Superbike crash
3. What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?
2. Pictured: The missing part of Lewis Hamilton’s floor
1. F2 driver Hubert killed in Spa-Francorchamps crash
A sticker in tribute to Anthoine Hubert on a Haas F1 Team VF-19 nose
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
