Aubry to join Vautier in JDC-Miller Cadillac at Mid-Ohio

Aubry, who was PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ third man in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance events last year, winning at Watkins Glen, returned in the same role for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona this year, finishing second in LMP2 class.

However, fresh off a torrid 24 Hours of Le Mans, in which the Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca he was driving was disqualified for a team infringement, Aubry is heading for Mid-Ohio this weekend to join compatriot Vautier in one of the JDC-Miller team’s two Cadillacs.

Vautier, who had joined Sebastien Bourdais and Joao Barbosa in the #5 Mustang Sampling car in the six-hour race at Road Atlanta two weeks ago, will return to his more usual #85 this weekend. The car’s best result this year was a fifth place in the Rolex 24 Hours, when Vautier was joined by Matheus Leist, Chris Miller and Juan Piedrahita.

At the last race, Leist was an innocent victim in the startline incident when he swerved to avoid Dane Cameron’s spinning Acura.

By contrast, the Bourdais/Barbosa combo in car #5 has been supremely consistent with three third places and two fourths, and the pair currently sit second in the championship.

Vautier’s latest tweet shows the #85 will run in a brand new livery this weekend.