PR1/Mathiasen adds second LMP2 car for 2022 IMSA season
IMSA News

Bomarito to join Thomas at PR1/Mathiasen

By:

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports has revealed the driver line-up for its second LMP2 entry in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with Jonathan Bomarito joining Steven Thomas for the full season.

Bomarito to join Thomas at PR1/Mathiasen

Following yesterday’s announcement of its drivers for the #52 car, PR1/Mathiasen has revealed it has landed ex-Mazda DPi ace Bomarito, for whom the move is something of a homecoming.

Between 2003 and ’08, the Monterey, CA-born star won multiple junior open-wheel races for both PR1 and Mathiasen before the two teams joined forces. But at a time of dysfunction in the open-wheel ladder system, Bomarito was among several potential stars who switched their focus to sportscars.

He won the GT class in the Rolex 24 Hours in 2010, joined the Dodge SRT Motorsports team to race a Viper in the GT Le Mans class and finished second in the championship, before signing up as a Mazda Prototype driver. Over the past three years, he won Petit Le Mans, the Sebring 12 Hours and the Watkins Glen 6 Hours.

Thomas started racing only three years ago and formed WIN Autosport just last year, but has proven one of the faster learners among the Bronze-rated drivers.

The pair will be joined by rising star Josh Pierson, still only 15, for the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, while Bomarito’s former Mazda teammate Harry Tincknell will be the #11 car’s fourth driver for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

"We have assembled an outstanding group of new drivers for the #11 car to compete in the 2022 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona," said Ray Mathiasen, team principal. "They bring together the experience, youth and driving skill to compete successfully at this very difficult race.

“Jonathan and Harry have years of experience at this race most recently as teammates with the Mazda DPi program. Josh brings that youthful enthusiasm and energy in his first attempt at the 24-hour race. Steven was one, if not the, toughest competitors we had in our successful 2021 LMP2 championship season. I'm glad he is with us now.

“We have been waiting for a long time for the opportunity to bring Jonathan back to our team, The last time he drove for us was in 2008 when we almost won the Atlantic championship. I anticipate great things from this group.”

Added team principal Bobby Oergel, “It’s been a long time coming for our small and tight knit team to become a two car program. The last couple of seasons have been great with multiple championships and great programs within them. The opportunity to now grow and add the #11 car into our program is very unique and exciting for us in these trying times around the world.”

Thomas remarked: “I and WIN Autosport joined PR1 to win the championship. Bobby O’s proven record of winning in LMP2 is unmatched. It’s been a rocketship ride since my first time driving a racecar three years ago, and last year’s poles and podiums made me believe we could achieve even more with PR1.

“Jonathan Bomarito as my co-driver for the season brings elite speed and experience, and I am excited to see Josh Pierson’s talent prevail in the endurance races. Because I try to drive with all the former Mazda factory drivers, we have lightning-quick Harry Tincknell for Daytona too."

“This is definitely a coming home for me since I’ve raced for both PR1 and Mathiasen Motorsports in the past,” said Bomarito. “There are so many great people involved with this program and I am really looking forward to getting to the racetrack. Steven and Josh have been really fast and easy to work with, which makes for a great working environment.

"The three of us will be a strong lineup for the endurance races. With Harry joining us for Daytona, this will make us even stronger and I’m excited to be racing with him again. We have all the pieces in place to compete for wins this year!"

PR1/Mathiasen adds second LMP2 car for 2022 IMSA season
PR1/Mathiasen adds second LMP2 car for 2022 IMSA season
