Rolex 24: Castroneves’ late flyer puts MSR top in second Roar session
Meyer Shank Racing led an Acura 1-2 in the second Roar Before the 24 practice session, as defending Rolex 24 race-winner Helio Castroneves took advantage of cool conditions and a clear track to grab P1.
GTP
On his fifth lap, Filipe Albuquerque in the #10 Acura ARX-06 of Wayne Taylor Racing beat the fastest lap that Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura, driven by Colin Braun, set in the morning session. A 1min35.580sec around the 3.56-mile course put him some 1.6sec ahead of his nearest opposition, which came from the #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh and the two BMW M Hybrid V8s.
Albuquerque then raised the bar to 1min35.320sec, and Earl Bamber’s Cadillac was 0.7sec adrift, but still ahead of teammate Scott Dixon in the #01 sister car.
Both of the CGR Cadillacs were displaced by Blomqvist once the MSR team had overcome issues with a pitlane speedlimiter that wouldn’t release, and he moved up into second behind the Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport team to complete an Acura 1-2.
This was spoiled by Dixon getting into second place, 0.265sec from top spot, but Simon Pagenaud trimmed the MSR Acura’s deficit down to less than half a tenth before pitting.
His teammate in IMSA and IndyCar, Helio Castroneves, did rather better than that, and moved to the top of the times with a 1min35.210sec with under three minutes to go and backed this up with a 1min35.310sec.
Thus Castroneves led an Acura 1-2 by 0.110sec, he and Albuquerque sharing the three fastest sector times.
That left Dixon’s best Cadillac time some 0.375sec adrift in third, although the six-time IndyCar champion was a similar distance ahead of the fastest of the Porsche Penske 963s, Michael Christensen’s #7 entry.
Bamber was barely half a tenth slower in the second Ganassi Cadillac, ahead of Sheldon van der Linde’s best effort in the quicker BMW, while Marco Wittmann was a further half a second adrift.
The second Porsche 963, shared by Mathieu Jaminet, Dane Cameron and Nick Tandy, turned only nine laps with technical issues that Cameron didn’t wish to share with IMSA Radio, but their late appearance on track was still enough time for Tandy and Jaminet to push the Action Express Racing Cadillac of Jack Aitken down to the bottom.
LMP2
Matthieu Vaxiviere was the first driver in class to bust below the 100sec barrier, setting a 1min39.835sec on his fifth lap in the AF Corse machine, but then Ben Keating in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry went almost half a second quicker.
It took only until his third lap for Mikkel Jensen’s TDS Racing car to trim 0.64sec from that to go fastest, and his 1min38.730sec stood firm as the top time in class for the remainder of the session.
Vaxiviere trimmed a few hundredths from his best to take second, but was still 0.6sec from Jensen, with Keating third. Christian Rasmussen was the fastest of Era Motorsport’s drivers to nab fourth ahead of Scott McLaughlin who again impressed in the Tower Motorsports entry.
LMP3
Felipe Fraga in the #74 Riley Motorsports Ligier which ran only three laps in the first session was the first car to hit the track in the second, and he produced a 1min43.389. However, Gabby Chaves in the Andretti Autosport Ligier eclipsed that with a 1min42.926, and that was the fastest lap for the LMP3 machines.
Former Rolex 24 winner Joao Barbosa left it until the last minute to move the Sean Creech Motorsports car into second, 0.45sec adrift, mere hundredths ahead of Fraga’s former benchmark. The impressive Yu Kanamaru of FastMD Racing was fourth in the fastest of the Duqueine cars.
#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
GTD Pro and GTD
Fabian Schiller moved to the top of the table early on, producing a 1min47.020sec in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes AMG GT3, less than a tenth faster than Parker Thompson’s Lexus RC F run by Vasser Sullivan Racing.
Nicki Thiim in the Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage and Russell Ward’s Winward Racing Mercedes were third and fourth at this stage, this quartet all swifter than the fastest GTD Pro cars – the second Lexus driven by Jack Hawksworth and the Heart of Racing Aston piloted by Alex Riberas.
When Ben Barnicoat took over the #14 GTD Pro Lexus, it moved up to shade its sister car by half a tenth, albeit 0.02sec off the SunEnergy1 car.
Luis Perez Companc moved AF Corse’s new Ferrari 296 GT3 into fifth in GTD ahead of Maxi Goetz’s Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes, while Mirko Bortolotti’s Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan was third of the GTD Pro runners.
Practice 3 runs for 90mins on Saturday, starting 11.15am local (Eastern) time.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|35
|1'35.210
|2
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|37
|1'35.320
|0.110
|3
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|33
|1'35.585
|0.375
|4
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|35
|1'35.974
|0.764
|5
|02
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|41
|1'36.013
|0.803
|6
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|50
|1'36.032
|0.822
|7
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|43
|1'36.547
|1.337
|8
|6
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|9
|1'36.754
|1.544
|9
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|31
|1'37.128
|1.918
|10
|11
|
Thomas Steven
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Rinus van Kalmthout
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|47
|1'38.730
|3.520
|11
|88
|
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Nicklas Nielsen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|43
|1'39.341
|4.131
|12
|52
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
Nicolas Lapierre
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|45
|1'39.372
|4.162
|13
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
Oliver Jarvis
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|43
|1'39.559
|4.349
|14
|8
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|41
|1'40.105
|4.895
|15
|04
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Matt McMurry
Esteban Gutierrez
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|49
|1'40.140
|4.930
|16
|35
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
Job Van Uitert
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|49
|1'40.450
|5.240
|17
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
Raffaele Marciello
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|46
|1'40.635
|5.425
|18
|51
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Austin Cindric
Pietro Fittipaldi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|43
|1'40.809
|5.599
|19
|55
|
Fred Poordad
Francesco Pizzi
James Allen
Giammaria Bruni
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|39
|1'41.744
|6.534
|20
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Dakota Dickerson
Rasmus Lindh
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|36
|1'42.926
|7.716
|21
|33
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Danny Soufi
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|37
|1'43.375
|8.165
|22
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|41
|1'43.389
|8.179
|23
|87
|
Yu Kanamaru
James Vance
Antonio Serravalle
Nicholas Boulle
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|35
|1'43.820
|8.610
|24
|17
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
Thomas Merrill
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|40
|1'44.290
|9.080
|25
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
Moritz Kranz
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|45
|1'44.600
|9.390
|26
|85
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Luca Mars
Mason Filippi
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|43
|1'44.882
|9.672
|27
|38
|
John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|29
|1'45.468
|10.258
|28
|43
|
Sebastian Alvarez
Danial Frost
Alex Vogel
Guilherme de
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|34
|1'46.152
|10.942
|29
|75
|
Fabian Schiller
Axcil Jefferies
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|32
|1'47.020
|11.810
|30
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Mike Conway
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|41
|1'47.040
|11.830
|31
|12
|
Aaron Telitz
Frankie Montecalvo
Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|44
|1'47.096
|11.886
|32
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Nicki Thiim
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|40
|1'47.166
|11.956
|33
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Lucas Auer
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|40
|1'47.335
|12.125
|34
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|33
|1'47.561
|12.351
|35
|21
|
Mann Simon
Luis Perez Companc
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|38
|1'47.575
|12.365
|36
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|41
|1'47.575
|12.365
|37
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
Marvin Kirchhofer
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|40
|1'47.609
|12.399
|38
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
Ryan Briscoe
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|31
|1'47.676
|12.466
|39
|63
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Mirko Bortolotti
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|40
|1'47.735
|12.525
|40
|79
|
Cooper MacNeil
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|40
|1'47.768
|12.558
|41
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
Darren Turner
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|38
|1'47.794
|12.584
|42
|023
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Andrea Bertolini
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|33
|1'47.847
|12.637
|43
|62
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|22
|1'47.921
|12.711
|44
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|36
|1'48.006
|12.796
|45
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|34
|1'48.112
|12.902
|46
|64
|
Ted Giovanis
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
Owen Trinkler
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|25
|1'48.115
|12.905
|47
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|41
|1'48.135
|12.925
|48
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benjamin Hites
Marco Mapelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|38
|1'48.322
|13.112
|49
|42
|
Don Yount
Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|42
|1'48.381
|13.171
|50
|83
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|39
|1'48.578
|13.368
|51
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|34
|1'48.695
|13.485
|52
|19
|
Raffaele Giammaria
Frank Perera
Claudio Schiavoni
Rolf Ineichen
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|39
|1'48.811
|13.601
|53
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|34
|1'48.881
|13.671
|54
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Maxime Martin
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|40
|1'49.028
|13.818
|55
|95
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Bruno Spengler
John Edwards
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|43
|1'49.405
|14.195
|56
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Max Root
Kevin Estre
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|37
|1'49.453
|14.243
|57
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
Dennis Olsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|36
|1'49.599
|14.389
|58
|92
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Andrew Davis
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|34
|1'49.701
|14.491
|59
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|40
|1'49.762
|14.552
|60
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
Harry Tincknell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|25
|1'49.790
|14.580
|61
|53
|
Mark Kvamme
Trenton Estep
Jan Magnussen
Jason Hart
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|43
|1'49.990
|14.780
|View full results
Roar Before the 24, Rolex 24 Hours: Schedules, how to watch, etc
61 cars make Daytona “a bit like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais
Latest news
Russell sees no risk of Hamilton trouble even amid F1 title battle
George Russell acknowledges his relationship with Lewis Hamilton will have a “different dynamic” if Mercedes challenges for the 2023 Formula 1 world titles but does not fear it breaking down.
WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice
Pierre-Louis Loubet has become the first Rally1 retirement of the World Rally Championship season following a crash on Stage 9 in Monte Carlo.
Five drivers who need a big year in Super Formula
With the start of the 2023 Super Formula season looming on the horizon, Jamie Klein picks out five drivers he thinks will be under particular pressure to ensure the year turns about to be a good one.
61 cars make Daytona “a bit like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais
Sebastien Bourdais has said that negotiating heavy traffic around Daytona road course is daunting, especially considering how the new GTP cars are short of spares.
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC
OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.