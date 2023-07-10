Corvette snaps IMSA win drought as Lexus podium streak ends
Corvette Racing claimed its first IMSA SportsCar Championship victory in 16 months at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, on the day it also sealed the World Endurance Championship GTE Am title.
Just hours after Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating and Nico Varrone claimed the final WEC GTE Am title at Monza, Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia won IMSA’s GTD Pro class at the track formerly known as Mosport.
The victory in Canada was the first for the Pratt Miller-run team in IMSA competition since March 2022, a drought that stretched for 13 races. Before its slump, Corvette had won five of the previous seven championships in IMSA’s GT classes and this was its 114th win in the series.
The victory came after class leaders Patrick Pilet (Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911) and Ben Barnicoat (Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F) clashed at Turn 1 following a restart, opening the door for Garcia to sweep ahead.
“We made some good strategy calls early in the race and jumped two of the guys,” said Taylor, who recorded his 32nd career IMSA victory. “Antonio just stayed out of trouble on that last restart and just drove it to the finish.
“It’s great to be back in victory lane. It’s a classic Corvette victory. Hopefully this will kind of kick-start the second half of the year for us.”
Garcia added: “We deserved this win for a long time. We came so close many times. We were really struggling for pace at most of the races.
“Happy for Jordan too, finally, we got what we deserved. We just drove a perfect race.”
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Barnicoat and co-driver Jack Hawksworth continue to lead the GTD Pro standings with 2,110 points, while Garcia and Taylor closed to within 109 of the lead with five races remaining.
“That first yellow – when we pitted and I jumped in the car – it came at the wrong time for our strategy, which meant the [Porsche] jumped us for the lead,” rued Barnicoat. “On the restart, I had a good run, and I felt like my move was good.
“I had just kind of cleared the front of him before he made contact with the side of me and pushed us both off track. Sadly, we got a radiator puncture from that.
“IMSA racing is hard, and I maybe put myself in a little bit of a vulnerable position, but at the same time he definitely helped me on my way off the track.”
Although the car did return to the track following repairs to the radiator, it was classified fourth and breaks an IMSA podium-finishing streak that dates back 16 months for Barnicoat and nine races for the pairing, as Hawksworth missed races through injury last year.
“My apologies to all the Vasser Sullivan guys,” Barnicoat added. “Our team did a great job up until that point and I probably could’ve avoided that incident.
“But at the same time, I was going for a win, and we all love winning here.”
Corvette “should be right at front” in Long Beach GTD Pro fight
Corvette “should be right at front” in Long Beach GTD Pro fight Corvette “should be right at front” in Long Beach GTD Pro fight
Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona
Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona
Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona
Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Corvette drivers optimistic Portimao will suit C8.R
Corvette drivers optimistic Portimao will suit C8.R Corvette drivers optimistic Portimao will suit C8.R
Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win
Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win
Latest news
Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief"
Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief" Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief"
Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild
Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild
F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more
F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more
10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza
10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.