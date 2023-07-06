Subscribe
Previous / IMSA confirms Porsche penalty and BMW victory at Watkins Glen
IMSA News

IMSA alert to “deterioration of driving behavior” after Glen pile-up

IMSA has vowed to take more action if it sees any “further deterioration of driving behavior” after LMP3 driver Alex Kirby was placed on probation for four races.

Charles Bradley
By:
#38: Performance Tech Motorsports, Ligier JS P320, LMP3: Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, #96: Turner Motorsport, BMW M4 GT3, GTD: Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, Michael Dinan

In the previous event at Watkins Glen, Kirby sparked a four-car crash that took out two Lamborghini Huracan GTD contenders and severely delayed Chip Ganassi Racing’s GTP Cadillac at the entry to The Boot section.

Kirby was determined by IMSA race director Beaux Barfield, in conjunction with IMSA supervisory officials, to have been responsible for the pile-up that enraged factory Lamborghini driver Jordan Pepper.

The shunt took his car out of contention for the GTD victory, and the South African labelled some of the driving standards in the LMP3 class as “unacceptable”.

“The LMP3 guy [Kirby] must’ve thought we were invincible or something, a bright green Lamborghini and a bright purple Lamborghini, and he just tried to drive over the top of us,” the Iron Lynx driver told NBC.

“It’s just unacceptable the level of driving in the LMP3 category. As whole, when you look back at IMSA racing over the past few years, there’s just so much crashing involving them.

“It’s a shame but an incident like that is just not acceptable in this level of sport. We speak so much about driving standards in driver briefings, but I don’t know what this guy was doing. There was zero gap and he just destroyed us.”

#63: Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, GTD PRO: Jordan Pepper, Andrea Caldarelli

#63: Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, GTD PRO: Jordan Pepper, Andrea Caldarelli

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

In its statement announcing Kirby’s four-race probation period, IMSA stated it “will continue to monitor all on-track conduct and will act accordingly and consistently should there be a further deterioration of driving behavior”.

Going into this weekend’s IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, one of the most fearsome venues on the schedule, LMP3 cars will race once more alongside GTP and GTD cars.

Kirby’s probation will also be in effect for all other IMSA series until his IMSA SportsCar Championship probation period is concluded.

The Californian is racing in the IMSA SportsCar Challenge event at CTMP for Performance Tech Motorsports this weekend but is not contesting the main event – which has a six-car LMP3 entry.

Read Also:
shares
comments

IMSA confirms Porsche penalty and BMW victory at Watkins Glen
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Lamborghini to reveal LMDh car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Lamborghini to reveal LMDh car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

IMSA
Mosport

Lamborghini to reveal LMDh car at Goodwood Festival of Speed Lamborghini to reveal LMDh car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

F1 British GP: Which ESPN channel is showing Formula 1 this weekend?

F1 British GP: Which ESPN channel is showing Formula 1 this weekend?

Formula 1
British GP

F1 British GP: Which ESPN channel is showing Formula 1 this weekend? F1 British GP: Which ESPN channel is showing Formula 1 this weekend?

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Le Mans Classic reveals legends in technology and beauty

Le Mans Classic reveals legends in technology and beauty

Vint Vintage
Le Mans Classic

Le Mans Classic reveals legends in technology and beauty Le Mans Classic reveals legends in technology and beauty

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

WEC WEC
Monza

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the answers it needs

Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the answers it needs

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the answers it needs Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the answers it needs

SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

SGT Super GT
Fuji II

SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe