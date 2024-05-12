All Series
IMSA Laguna Seca
Qualifying report

IMSA Laguna Seca: Bourdais pips Derani for pole in Cadillac 1-2

Cadillac’s Sebastien Bourdais set pole position for the fourth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca, as Corvette bossed the GTD Pro class.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Bourdais beat the sister Cadillac Racing entry of Pipo Derani and Philipp Eng’s BMW in the quickfire 15-minute qualifying session, ahead of this weekend’s 2h40m event that is being run for GTP and GTD machinery only.

Derani’s #31 Action Express-run Cadillac V-Series.R had taken pole in each of the trio of preceding races, but its challenge at Laguna was stymied by a vicious crash in Jack Aitken’s hands on Friday. Even so, it missed pole this time by only 0.112s.

Derani set the early pace at 1m12.658s before Bourdais (#01 Chip Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R) joined the party, producing 1m12.737s to get within 0.079s of him.

Bourdais then eclipsed Derani’s pole time by 0.027s, and then improved even further to 1m12.445s to ensure pole by a tenth with a new GTP track record.

“I kinda struggled to put a lap together,” Bourdais admitted. “I made a mistake on one, and then the last one wasn’t completely clean.”

Eng’s #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 snatched third, two tenths off pole. Mathieu Jaminet grabbed fourth with 1m12.664s in the #6 Porsche Penke Motorsport 963.

Connor De Phillippi will start fifth in the RLLR-run #25 BMW M Hybrid V8, ahead of Dane Cameron in the #7 factory Porsche.

Ricky Taylor qualified seventh in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06, ahead of the sister #40 car of Louis Deletraz.

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports, Corvette Z06 GT3.R, GTD PRO: Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports, Corvette Z06 GT3.R, GTD PRO: Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Corvette scores 1-2 in GTD

In GTD, Nicky Catsburg took the Pro class pole in his #4 Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R – the first IMSA pole for this new car – with 1m20.502s and worked down to 1m19.727s.

His team-mate Antonio Garcia was three tenths slower in the sister #3 Vette, which had one of its laps deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 5.

Marvin Kirchhofer (Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S) was third quickest, over half a second off the pace in the McLaren MP4/4 tribute liveried car.

Jack Hawksworth was fourth in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Pro class Lexus RC F, seven tenths off the pace, ahead of the AO Racing Porsche 911 of Seb Priaulx.

Danny Formal’s Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan will start the pro-am class from pole.

The 2h40m race starts at 3:10pm ET on Sunday.

1
 - 
3
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 10

1'12.445

111.213
2 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 11

+0.112

1'12.557

0.112 111.041
3 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 8

+0.204

1'12.649

0.092 110.900
4 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 11

+0.219

1'12.664

0.015 110.877
5 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 8

+0.259

1'12.704

0.040 110.816
6 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 12

+0.326

1'12.771

0.067 110.714
7 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 8

+0.460

1'12.905

0.134 110.511
8 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 11

+0.639

1'13.084

0.179 110.240
9 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 12

+0.739

1'13.184

0.100 110.090
10 Italy G. Bruni Netherlands B. Viscaal Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 11

+0.869

1'13.314

0.130 109.894
11 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 7

+7.282

1'19.727

6.413 101.055
12 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 9

+7.593

1'20.038

0.311 100.662
13 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 7

+7.799

1'20.244

0.206 100.404
14 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 9

+7.986

1'20.431

0.187 100.170
15 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10

+8.028

1'20.473

0.042 100.118
16 United Kingdom R. Gunn Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 10

+8.222

1'20.667

0.194 99.877
17 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 10

+8.421

1'20.866

0.199 99.631
18 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport 557 BMW M4 GT3 9

+8.550

1'20.995

0.129 99.473
19 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 7

+8.558

1'21.003

0.008 99.463
20 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 10

+8.574

1'21.019

0.016 99.443
21 Canada R. De Angelis United States S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 9

+8.606

1'21.051

0.032 99.404
22 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 8

+8.629

1'21.074

0.023 99.376
23 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 9

+8.643

1'21.088

0.014 99.359
24 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+8.691

1'21.136

0.048 99.300
25 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 10

+8.890

1'21.335

0.199 99.057
26 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 10

+8.908

1'21.353

0.018 99.035
27
M. Franco
Spain A. Costa Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 9

+9.378

1'21.823

0.470 98.466
28 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 9

+9.476

1'21.921

0.098 98.348
29
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 10

+9.606

1'22.051

0.130 98.193
30 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 9

+9.901

1'22.346

0.295 97.841
31
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10

+10.013

1'22.458

0.112 97.708
32
S. Monk
United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 9

+10.118

1'22.563

0.105 97.584
33 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 10

+10.849

1'23.294

0.731 96.727
34
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10

+10.992

1'23.437

0.143 96.561
Charles Bradley
