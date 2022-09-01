Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rast tests BMW's LMDh car, could get 2023 race outings
IMSA News

Kobayashi admits IMSA return in 2023 looking doubtful

Kamui Kobayashi says he is unlikely to race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year as his FIA World Endurance Championship commitments with Toyota begin taking up more of his time.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Kobayashi admits IMSA return in 2023 looking doubtful

Since last year, ex-Formula 1 racer Kobayashi has combined his WEC and Super Formula duties with an assault on IMSA’s Michelin Endurance Cup aboard a second Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R alongside Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller.

He also made a one-off outing in July at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in a Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 in the GT Daytona Pro class, replacing an injured Jack Hawksworth alongside Ben Barnicoat.

Despite stating he wishes to remain in IMSA for 2023, Kobayashi - who holds a dual driver/team principal role in the Toyota WEC squad - suggested that he may have to give up driving in the US-based championship next year.

“It’s not about what I want to do, to be honest, it’s more that it’s getting busier,” Kobayashi told Motorsport.com. “So I’m not sure if I can stay in IMSA. 

“Of course I want to do IMSA, but at the same time, my job [with Toyota] is getting busier and it’s tough to manage. It’s hard to say for sure, but IMSA seems difficult.”

Kobayashi made his IMSA debut in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona, joining Wayne Taylor Racing on a one-off basis and taking victory alongside Fernando Alonso, Renger van der Zande and Jordan Taylor.

 

The Japanese driver returned to the team the following year and scored a second win together with van der Zande, Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon, but WTR’s switch from Cadillac to Acura machinery forced him to look elsewhere for 2021.

Now, Cadillac’s forthcoming entry into the WEC with its LMDh contender looks set to preclude Kobayashi from continuing his relationship with the GM marque.

Asked if more outings with Vasser Sullivan could provide a way for him to remain involved in IMSA, Kobayashi admitted his lack of GT3 experience would be a hindrance.

“It was my first time in the RC F, and it was fun,” he said. “I hadn’t raced a GT3 car since 2020 [in the Spa 24 Hours] so it was good to drive one again.

“If you drive these cars all the time you can jump in with no practice and be fast, but I’m not an expert in GT3, so I need more time to practice, which takes even more time. 

“That’s the biggest problem. So it makes staying in IMSA even more difficult.”

 

