Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Race in
18 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Breaking news

IMSA Laguna Seca: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in FP1

shares
comments
IMSA Laguna Seca: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in FP1
By:

Pipo Derani put Action Express Racing on top in opening practice at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, ahead of Renger van der Zande of Wayne Taylor Racing.

Derani’s 1min15.851sec lap of the 2.238-mile track left the AXR entry 0.519sec ahead of WTR’s similar Cadillac DPi-V.R driven by Renger van der Zande. He in turn was mere hundredths ahead of the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Juan Pablo Montoya and Helio Castroneves.

The Mazda RT24-Ps were another four tenths back, and split by Tristan Vautier in the #5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac he now shares with Sebastien Bourdais. Matheus Leist was a further second in arrears.

In GT Le Mans, Antonio Garcia’s best lap in the #3 Corvette C8.R was fastest at 1min21.898sec, ahead of the two Porsche 911 RSRs of Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber, while Tommy Milner was P4 in the #4. The two BMW M8s were more than a second off the pace.

By contrast, the BMW M6 of Turner Motorsports was top of GT Daytona thanks to Bill Auberlen’s efforts, with Andy Lally second in the Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan, just ahead of Mario Farnbacher in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX.

Paul Holton’s Compass Racing McLaren 720S was half a second off but still captured fourth ahead of Alessandro Balzan’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 28 1'15.851
2 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
DPi Cadillac DPi 31 1'16.370 0.519
3 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron
DPi Acura DPi 27 1'16.410 0.559
4 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
DPi Acura DPi 28 1'16.430 0.579
5 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Mazda DPi 28 1'16.840 0.989
6 5 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Tristan Vautier
DPi Cadillac DPi 29 1'16.845 0.994
7 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 29 1'16.892 1.041
8 85 Brazil Matheus Leist
South Africa Stephen Simpson
DPi Cadillac DPi 35 1'17.932 2.081
9 52 United States Patrick Kelly
Switzerland Simon Trummer
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'19.515 3.664
10 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 31 1'21.898 6.047
11 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 29 1'22.030 6.179
12 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 30 1'22.141 6.290
13 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
GTLM Corvette C8.R 29 1'22.519 6.668
14 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 17 1'22.988 7.137
15 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 22 1'23.279 7.428
16 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 32 1'24.754 8.903
17 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 33 1'24.930 9.079
18 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
GTD Acura NSX GT3 31 1'24.960 9.109
19 76 Jeff Kingsley
United States Paul Holton
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 32 1'25.257 9.406
20 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Italy Alessandro Balzan
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 31 1'25.353 9.502
21 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 33 1'25.572 9.721
22 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
GTD Acura NSX GT3 31 1'25.682 9.831
23 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 26 1'25.754 9.903
24 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 31 1'25.826 9.975
25 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 30 1'25.931 10.080
26 22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 29 1'26.261 10.410
27 30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 3 1'26.382 10.531
28 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 26 1'27.697 11.846
View full results
Corvette salutes Gavin as full-time role comes to an end

Previous article

Corvette salutes Gavin as full-time role comes to an end
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Laguna Seca
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

IMSA Laguna Seca: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in FP1
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA Laguna Seca: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in FP1

Corvette salutes Gavin as full-time role comes to an end
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette salutes Gavin as full-time role comes to an end

Championship leader Van der Zande loses WTR drive for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Championship leader Van der Zande loses WTR drive for 2021

Kobayashi: Chances of WTR Rolex 24 return "nearly zero"
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kobayashi: Chances of WTR Rolex 24 return "nearly zero"

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

3h

Latest news

IMSA Laguna Seca: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in FP1
IMSA

IMSA Laguna Seca: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in FP1

Corvette salutes Gavin as full-time role comes to an end
IMSA

Corvette salutes Gavin as full-time role comes to an end

Championship leader Van der Zande loses WTR drive for 2021
IMSA

Championship leader Van der Zande loses WTR drive for 2021

Kobayashi: Chances of WTR Rolex 24 return "nearly zero"
IMSA

Kobayashi: Chances of WTR Rolex 24 return "nearly zero"

Shank in “quandary” over second IndyCar driver in 2021
IndyCar

Shank in “quandary” over second IndyCar driver in 2021

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.