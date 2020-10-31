IMSA Laguna Seca: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in FP1
Pipo Derani put Action Express Racing on top in opening practice at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, ahead of Renger van der Zande of Wayne Taylor Racing.
Derani’s 1min15.851sec lap of the 2.238-mile track left the AXR entry 0.519sec ahead of WTR’s similar Cadillac DPi-V.R driven by Renger van der Zande. He in turn was mere hundredths ahead of the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Juan Pablo Montoya and Helio Castroneves.
The Mazda RT24-Ps were another four tenths back, and split by Tristan Vautier in the #5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac he now shares with Sebastien Bourdais. Matheus Leist was a further second in arrears.
In GT Le Mans, Antonio Garcia’s best lap in the #3 Corvette C8.R was fastest at 1min21.898sec, ahead of the two Porsche 911 RSRs of Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber, while Tommy Milner was P4 in the #4. The two BMW M8s were more than a second off the pace.
By contrast, the BMW M6 of Turner Motorsports was top of GT Daytona thanks to Bill Auberlen’s efforts, with Andy Lally second in the Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan, just ahead of Mario Farnbacher in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX.
Paul Holton’s Compass Racing McLaren 720S was half a second off but still captured fourth ahead of Alessandro Balzan’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|28
|1'15.851
|2
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|31
|1'16.370
|0.519
|3
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|27
|1'16.410
|0.559
|4
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|28
|1'16.430
|0.579
|5
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|28
|1'16.840
|0.989
|6
|5
| Sébastien Bourdais
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|29
|1'16.845
|0.994
|7
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|29
|1'16.892
|1.041
|8
|85
| Matheus Leist
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|35
|1'17.932
|2.081
|9
|52
| Patrick Kelly
Simon Trummer
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|32
|1'19.515
|3.664
|10
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|31
|1'21.898
|6.047
|11
|911
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|29
|1'22.030
|6.179
|12
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|30
|1'22.141
|6.290
|13
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|29
|1'22.519
|6.668
|14
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|17
|1'22.988
|7.137
|15
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|22
|1'23.279
|7.428
|16
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|32
|1'24.754
|8.903
|17
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|33
|1'24.930
|9.079
|18
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|31
|1'24.960
|9.109
|19
|76
| Jeff Kingsley
Paul Holton
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|32
|1'25.257
|9.406
|20
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|31
|1'25.353
|9.502
|21
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|33
|1'25.572
|9.721
|22
|57
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|31
|1'25.682
|9.831
|23
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|26
|1'25.754
|9.903
|24
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|31
|1'25.826
|9.975
|25
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|30
|1'25.931
|10.080
|26
|22
| Till Bechtolsheimer
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|29
|1'26.261
|10.410
|27
|30
| Rob Ferriol
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|3
|1'26.382
|10.531
|28
|23
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|26
|1'27.697
|11.846
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Laguna Seca
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez