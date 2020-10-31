IMSA Laguna Seca: Mazda moves to the top in FP2
Mazda’s Oliver Jarvis produced the fastest lap of second practice at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to claim top spot ahead of Dane Cameron’s Acura.
On the only practice day before the penultimate round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Jarvis sent his Mazda RT24-P around the 2.238-mile course in just 1min15.692.
That was around 0.15sec faster than the best time of the morning session, and a similar margin over Cameron’s Acura Team Penske ARX-05 this afternoon.
In third was Jonathan Bomarito in the second Mazda, about 0.1sec quicker than the best of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs – the championship leading Wayne Taylor Racing entry of Ryan Briscoe.
Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller Caddy was a hair quicker than Action Express Racing’s best from Felipe Nasr, while Matheus Leist spun the second JDC car bringing out the session’s only red flag.
However, strangest incident was when Nasr came out of the pits into the path of Helio Castroneves, moved to driver right of the track to let his compatriot through and was then dragged off the track by the #7 Acura. Given how these two entries ended Petit Le Mans, it appears the rivalry isn’t over. It served only to hurt Acura Team Penske, its the title-contending entry that Castroneves shares with Ricky Taylor, did not complete a lap.
The #3 Corvette C8.R remained fastest of the GT Le Mans field, Jordan Taylor lapping three-tenths faster than Connor De Phillippi in the #25 BMW M8.
Nick Tandy was third for Porsche, almost four-tenths back.
Robby Foley proved his teammate Bill Auberlen’s pace in this morning’s session was no fluke, as he again kept Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6 over half a tenth clear of the opposition, which was led by Spencer Pumpelly’s Audi R8.
Aaron Telitz (AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F) and Matt McMurry (Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX) were next up ahead of their respective teammates.
Qualifying gets underway tomorrow at 8.30am local/11.30am ET, with the race to follow at 1.05pm local/4.05pm ET.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|25
|1'15.692
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|25
|1'15.877
|0.185
|3
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|27
|1'16.037
|0.345
|4
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|27
|1'16.142
|0.450
|5
|5
| Sébastien Bourdais
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|32
|1'16.496
|0.804
|6
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|22
|1'16.509
|0.817
|7
|85
| Matheus Leist
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|22
|1'16.914
|1.222
|8
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|33
|1'22.279
|6.587
|9
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|27
|1'22.583
|6.891
|10
|911
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|31
|1'22.963
|7.271
|11
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|30
|1'23.228
|7.536
|12
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|31
|1'23.401
|7.709
|13
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|32
|1'23.530
|7.838
|14
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|31
|1'24.806
|9.114
|15
|30
| Rob Ferriol
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|31
|1'25.388
|9.696
|16
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|24
|1'25.444
|9.752
|17
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|27
|1'25.642
|9.950
|18
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|28
|1'25.642
|9.950
|19
|57
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|1'25.701
|10.009
|20
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|25
|1'25.743
|10.051
|21
|23
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|29
|1'25.894
|10.202
|22
|76
| Jeff Kingsley
Paul Holton
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|33
|1'26.272
|10.580
|23
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|31
|1'26.339
|10.647
|24
|22
| Till Bechtolsheimer
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|23
|1'26.715
|11.023
|25
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|27
|1'26.922
|11.230
|26
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|28
|1'27.252
|11.560
|27
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|3
|28
|52
| Patrick Kelly
Simon Trummer
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|0
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Laguna Seca
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez