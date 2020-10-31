Top events
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Practice report

IMSA Laguna Seca: Mazda moves to the top in FP2

shares
comments
IMSA Laguna Seca: Mazda moves to the top in FP2
By:

Mazda’s Oliver Jarvis produced the fastest lap of second practice at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to claim top spot ahead of Dane Cameron’s Acura.

On the only practice day before the penultimate round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Jarvis sent his Mazda RT24-P around the 2.238-mile course in just 1min15.692.

That was around 0.15sec faster than the best time of the morning session, and a similar margin over Cameron’s Acura Team Penske ARX-05 this afternoon.

In third was Jonathan Bomarito in the second Mazda, about 0.1sec quicker than the best of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs – the championship leading Wayne Taylor Racing entry of Ryan Briscoe.

Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller Caddy was a hair quicker than Action Express Racing’s best from Felipe Nasr, while Matheus Leist spun the second JDC car bringing out the session’s only red flag.

However, strangest incident was when Nasr came out of the pits into the path of Helio Castroneves, moved to driver right of the track to let his compatriot through and was then dragged off the track by the #7 Acura. Given how these two entries ended Petit Le Mans, it appears the rivalry isn’t over. It served only to hurt Acura Team Penske, its the title-contending entry that Castroneves shares with Ricky Taylor, did not complete a lap.

The #3 Corvette C8.R remained fastest of the GT Le Mans field, Jordan Taylor lapping three-tenths faster than Connor De Phillippi in the #25 BMW M8.

Nick Tandy was third for Porsche, almost four-tenths back.

Robby Foley proved his teammate Bill Auberlen’s pace in this morning’s session was no fluke, as he again kept Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6 over half a tenth clear of the opposition, which was led by Spencer Pumpelly’s Audi R8.

Aaron Telitz (AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F) and Matt McMurry (Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX) were next up ahead of their respective teammates.

Qualifying gets underway tomorrow at 8.30am local/11.30am ET, with the race to follow at 1.05pm local/4.05pm ET.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Mazda DPi 25 1'15.692
2 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron
DPi Acura DPi 25 1'15.877 0.185
3 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 27 1'16.037 0.345
4 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
DPi Cadillac DPi 27 1'16.142 0.450
5 5 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Tristan Vautier
DPi Cadillac DPi 32 1'16.496 0.804
6 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 22 1'16.509 0.817
7 85 Brazil Matheus Leist
South Africa Stephen Simpson
DPi Cadillac DPi 22 1'16.914 1.222
8 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 33 1'22.279 6.587
9 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 27 1'22.583 6.891
10 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 31 1'22.963 7.271
11 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 30 1'23.228 7.536
12 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
GTLM Corvette C8.R 31 1'23.401 7.709
13 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 32 1'23.530 7.838
14 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 31 1'24.806 9.114
15 30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 31 1'25.388 9.696
16 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 24 1'25.444 9.752
17 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
GTD Acura NSX GT3 27 1'25.642 9.950
18 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 28 1'25.642 9.950
19 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
GTD Acura NSX GT3 28 1'25.701 10.009
20 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Italy Alessandro Balzan
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 25 1'25.743 10.051
21 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 29 1'25.894 10.202
22 76 Jeff Kingsley
United States Paul Holton
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 33 1'26.272 10.580
23 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 31 1'26.339 10.647
24 22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 1'26.715 11.023
25 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 27 1'26.922 11.230
26 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 28 1'27.252 11.560
27 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
DPi Acura DPi 3
28 52 United States Patrick Kelly
Switzerland Simon Trummer
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 0
