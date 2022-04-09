Long Beach IMSA: Brilliant Bourdais takes record-breaking pole

At the start of the session, Tom Blomqvist went straight on at Turn 1 in his efforts to get the Acura ARX-05 of Meyer Shank Racing onto the front row, and Filipe Albuquerque slid along the wall exiting Turn 5 as he tried extracting the max from the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. They were both making great efforts, but were on the back foot as everyone was shooting at Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac, whose top effort, a 1min10.001sec, was a new DPi qualifying record for the 1.968-mile track.

That record lasted for only minutes however, as the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillacs were on the prowl. Sure enough, Sebastien Bourdais – who won the Grand Prix of Long Beach three times in his open-wheel career – delivered a sensational 69.472sec to eclipse Derani’s time by over half a second. In the #02 Ganassi entry, IMSA rookie Alex Lynn was also seriously impressive in his first weekend at Long Beach, eventually finishing up 0.361sec behind Bourdais.

That last-gasp effort from Lynn deposed Blomqvist who nonetheless can be proud to have broken up the all-Cadillac party with a car whose characteristics don’t suit the nature of Long Beach layout and track surface.

Derani will roll off fourth ahead of Vautier and Albuquerque

Jordan Taylor delivered the fastest time in a thrilling GT qualifying session, the sole Corvette C8.R clocking a 1min18.048sec lap on its final tour of the 1.968-mile circuit. That was enough to leave him 0.067sec clear of Connor De Phillippi in the ‘works’ Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M4 and 0.125sec faster than the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Mathieu Jaminet.

Ross Gunn, FP1 pacesetter for Heart of Racing, slotted into fourth in the Aston Martin Vantage, just ahead of the fastest GTD cars – a pair of BMW M4s. Madison Snow of Paul Miller Racing edged Robby Foley of Turner Motorsports by just over a tenth of a second.

Next up was the fastest of the Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC Fs, Jack Hawksworth’s GTD Pro entry, while Mike Skeen was third fastest GTD, seventh overall in GT, in the quickest Mercedes AMG GT3, the Team Korthoff Motorsports car.