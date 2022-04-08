Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Long Beach Practice report

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi hits the front in second practice

Chip Ganassi Racing scored a 1-2 in second practice for Saturday’s third round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, as Sebastien Bourdais’ Cadillac took charge.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi hits the front in second practice

In temperatures around 100degF, Bourdais clocked a 70.913sec lap of the 1.9680-mile track, shading teammate Alex Lynn by a mere 0.077sec on his 47th of 50 laps.

Pipo Derani, this morning’s pacesetter, ensured a Cadillac 1-2-3 as the Action Express Racing car claimed third ahead of Tom Blomqvist in the faster of the two Acura ARX-05s. Blomqvist was only 0.13sec off the top spot, and 0.15sec ahead of the second Acura of Filipe Albuquerque, while Tristan Vautier in the slowest of the DPi cars was still within 0.4sec of P1.

Unlike this morning, the all-Pro cars took charge of the 21-car GT field, as Mathieu Jaminet slotted the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R into the top spot on his final flyer, edging Connor De Phillippi in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M4 by thousandths.

Jordan Taylor actually matched De Phillippi’s time to the thousandth in the Corvette C8.R, while Raffaele Marciello continued to impress in his first event in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3.

Frederik Schandorff topped the GTD field in the McLaren 720S ahead of Mike Skeen’s Mercedes, Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW, and Alex Riberas who set the pace this morning in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Unlike this morning, there were no red flags.

Qualifying begins at 5.10pm local (Pacific) time.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 50 1'10.913
2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
DPi Cadillac DPi 44 1'10.990 0.077
3 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Cadillac DPi 50 1'11.005 0.092
4 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
DPi Acura DPi 56 1'11.043 0.130
5 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 50 1'11.195 0.282
6 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
DPi Cadillac DPi 51 1'11.303 0.390
7 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 43 1'18.874 7.961
8 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 37 1'18.915 8.002
9 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 50 1'18.915 8.002
10 United States Cooper MacNeil
Italy Raffaele Marciello
GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 46 1'19.096 8.183
11 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 50 1'19.490 8.577
12 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 50 1'19.543 8.630
13 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M4 GT3 48 1'19.624 8.711
14 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 52 1'19.829 8.916
15 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 40 1'19.844 8.931
16 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 25 1'19.927 9.014
17 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 59 1'19.973 9.060
18 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 49 1'19.979 9.066
19 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 32 1'20.014 9.101
20 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 53 1'20.232 9.319
21 Jon Miller
United States Paul Holton
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 51 1'20.253 9.340
22 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 52 1'20.524 9.611
23 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 51 1'20.570 9.657
24 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD Acura NSX GT3 50 1'20.895 9.982
25 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 5 1'21.085 10.172
26 Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 49 1'21.642 10.729
View full results
