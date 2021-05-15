Tickets Subscribe
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura
IMSA / Mid-Ohio Qualifying report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Tincknell takes shock pole for Mazda

By:

Mazda’s Harry Tincknell set pole position for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Mid-Ohio, ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura of Filipe Albuquerque.

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Tincknell takes shock pole for Mazda

Albuquerque set the early qualifying pace around the 2.258-mile road course at 1m10.597s, which Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani countered with a 1m10.506s in his Cadillac. Albuquerque then produced 1m10.191s, putting him almost a quarter of a second clear of Derani.

Having shown very little in the way of speed in practice, Tincknell in the sole Mazda joined the party, jumping up to second on 1m10.286s, less than a tenth off the pace. Then he lowered that to 1m10.027s to take P1 away by 0.095s.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Dane Cameron rose to third on 1m10.355s, ahead of qualifying favorite Derani. The Cadillacs of Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller MotorSports) and Kevin Magnussen (Chip Ganassi Racing) completed the six DPi runners.

GT Daytona

In GTD, an epic battle for pole developed after Frankie Montecalvo set the early pace for Vasser Sullivan Lexus, initially battling Aaron Telitz in the sister car for the top spot.

Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 got into the mix, grabbing pole with a lap of 1m20.871s. Telitz took it back with 1m20.558s, before Foley responded with 1m20.535s, 0.023s faster. As the session drew to a close, Telitz improved to within 0.021s of P1 and then produced 1m20.529s on his final lap to snatch pole for good by just 0.006s.

Daniel Morad will start third, having lapped his Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 0.158s off the pace, ahead of Montecalvo, who fell back to fourth, and Madison Snow (Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan). Zacharie Robichon was sixth in his Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911.

In the second session, in which points were awarded but the grid positions unaffected, IndyCar refugee Zach Veach unleashed 1m20.209s in his Lexus. But Pat Long, in the Wright Motorsports Porsche, beat him by 0.126s to gain the maximum 35 points on offer.

LMP3

In the six-car LMP3 class, Gar Robinson took pole position for Riley Motorsports, ahead of Jon Bennett (CORE Autosport) and Jarett Andretti (Andretti Autosport). The latter will be accompanied by 2020 IndyCar driver Oliver Askew in tomorrow's race.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 1'10.027
2 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 1'10.122 0.095
3 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
DPi Acura DPi 1'10.355 0.328
4 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.432 0.405
5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.567 0.540
6 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.934 0.907
View full results
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Author Charles Bradley

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac Mid-Ohio
Video Inside
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

