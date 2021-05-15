Mid-Ohio IMSA: Tincknell takes shock pole for Mazda

Albuquerque set the early qualifying pace around the 2.258-mile road course at 1m10.597s, which Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani countered with a 1m10.506s in his Cadillac. Albuquerque then produced 1m10.191s, putting him almost a quarter of a second clear of Derani.

Having shown very little in the way of speed in practice, Tincknell in the sole Mazda joined the party, jumping up to second on 1m10.286s, less than a tenth off the pace. Then he lowered that to 1m10.027s to take P1 away by 0.095s.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Dane Cameron rose to third on 1m10.355s, ahead of qualifying favorite Derani. The Cadillacs of Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller MotorSports) and Kevin Magnussen (Chip Ganassi Racing) completed the six DPi runners.

GT Daytona

In GTD, an epic battle for pole developed after Frankie Montecalvo set the early pace for Vasser Sullivan Lexus, initially battling Aaron Telitz in the sister car for the top spot.

Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 got into the mix, grabbing pole with a lap of 1m20.871s. Telitz took it back with 1m20.558s, before Foley responded with 1m20.535s, 0.023s faster. As the session drew to a close, Telitz improved to within 0.021s of P1 and then produced 1m20.529s on his final lap to snatch pole for good by just 0.006s.

Daniel Morad will start third, having lapped his Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 0.158s off the pace, ahead of Montecalvo, who fell back to fourth, and Madison Snow (Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan). Zacharie Robichon was sixth in his Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911.

In the second session, in which points were awarded but the grid positions unaffected, IndyCar refugee Zach Veach unleashed 1m20.209s in his Lexus. But Pat Long, in the Wright Motorsports Porsche, beat him by 0.126s to gain the maximum 35 points on offer.

LMP3

In the six-car LMP3 class, Gar Robinson took pole position for Riley Motorsports, ahead of Jon Bennett (CORE Autosport) and Jarett Andretti (Andretti Autosport). The latter will be accompanied by 2020 IndyCar driver Oliver Askew in tomorrow's race.