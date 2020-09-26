IMSA Mid-Ohio: Castroneves leads van der Zande in FP2

Castroneves’ Acura ARX-05 lapped the 2.258-mile course in 1min11.395sec, almost two tenths of a second quicker than van der Zande's Cadillac DPi-V.R, and precisely 0.25sec faster than Dane Cameron in the second Acura.

Half a second behind was Pipo Derani of Action Express Racing, ahead of the two Mazda RT24-Ps which were over 0.4sec apart.

Sebastien Bourdais was fastest JDC-Miller Cadillac driver, but compatriot Gabriel Aubry – Tristan Vautier’s co-driver for the weekend – did well to end up a mere 0.014sec slower, although this was partly due to Barbosa replacing Bourdais when the track was at its quickest.

Antonio Garcia headed up Corvette Racing’s challenge to top the four-car GT Le Mans class, a quarter second faster than teammate Oliver Gavin in the #4 C8.R. The BMW M8s were 0.38 and 0.59sec slower.

The AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RCFs finished the GT Daytona session in first and second, Aaron Telitz’s 1min20.465sec lap remaining unbeaten despite the best efforts of his teammates. Frankie Montecalvo was 0.289sec slower, but was a greater margin than that ahead of home team Meyer Shank Racing, for whom Matt McMurry was third fastest in the #86 car.

Just 0.005sec slower than that was Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6, but also within a 0.15sec of McMurry was Ryan Hardwick in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, Spencer Pumpelly’s Hardpoint Audi R8 (which missed yesterday’s practice) and Paul Holton’s Compass Racing McLaren 720S.