IMSA / Mid-Ohio / Qualifying report

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Acura Team Penske locks out front row

shares
comments
IMSA Mid-Ohio: Acura Team Penske locks out front row
By:

Dane Cameron beat Acura teammate Helio Castroneves by mere hundredths of a second to claim pole for the IMSA WeatherTech Championship race at Mid-Ohio, the pair of them locking out the front row.

Cameron eventually chiseled his lap time down to 1min10.839sec, a time he all-but replicated with his final flyer, to wind up 0.016sec faster than Castroneves.

Best of the rest was Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P who was 0.165sec off the pace and a mere 0.063sec ahead of fastest Cadillac DPi-V.R driver, Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing entry.

Championship leader Ryan Briscoe had a late off-track excursion but didn’t cause a red nor lose his best time, so will start the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy from fifth, alongside the second Mazda of Oliver Jarvis.

The two JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillacs were seventh and eighth, team debutant Gabriel Aubry 0.7sec off teammate Sebastien Bourdais’ pace.

Jordan Taylor was in a class of his own driving the #3 Corvette C8.R to GT Le Mans pole position, setting a 1min17.985sec, 0.463sec faster than teammate Oliver Gavin. That was a big enough gap for Jesse Krohn to grab second place in his BMW M8, 0.376sec behind Taylor, while Bruno Spengler was half a second off the ultimate pace. Only four cars will start in GTLM this weekend following Porsche’s withdrawal from the event.

In GT Daytona, Aaron Telitz put the #14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F on pole ahead of the two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs of Matt McMurry and Misha Goikhberg, with Corey Fergus fourth in the Compass Racing McLaren 720S.

This quartet was covered by just 0.328sec, but times were even tighter behind them. Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 was just 0.06sec behind the McLaren, Ian James was a near identical gap in arrears pedaling the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, and Frankie Montecalvo was a mere 0.01 behind in the second Lexus. That meant the top seven were covered by just half a second.

The 2hr40min race begins at 2.05pm local (Eastern) time.

OP Car CL Driver Lap Best Gap  Marque BL
1 6 DPi D.Cameron 12 1:10.839 ---  Acura DPi 9
2 7 DPi H.Castroneves 12 1:10.855 0.016  Acura DPi 11
3 55 DPi J.Bomarito 12 1:11.004 0.165  Mazda DPi 12
4 31 DPi P.Derani 12 1:11.067 0.228  Cadillac DPi 12
5 10 DPi R.Briscoe 12 1:11.271 0.432  Cadillac DPi 8
6 77 DPi O.Jarvis 12 1:11.365 0.526  Mazda DPi 12
7 5 DPi S.Bourdais 11 1:11.382 0.543  Cadillac DPi 11
8 85 DPi G.Aubry 12 1:12.081 1.242  Cadillac DPi 12
9 3 GTLM J.Taylor 12 1:17.985 ---  Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 10
10 24 GTLM J.Krohn 12 1:18.361 0.376  BMW M8 GTE 11
11 4 GTLM O.Gavin 12 1:18.448 0.463  Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 10
12 25 GTLM B.Spengler 11 1:18.515 0.530  BMW M8 GTE 10
13 14 GTD A.Telitz 11 1:20.974 ---  Lexus RC F GT3 10
14 86 GTD M.McMurry 12 1:21.089 0.115  Acura NSX GT3 11
15 57 GTD M.Goikhberg 11 1:21.196 0.222  Acura NSX GT3 10
16 76 GTD C.Fergus 11 1:21.302 0.328  McLaren 720S GT3 10
17 96 GTD R.Foley 11 1:21.364 0.390  BMW M6 GT3 10
18 23 GTD I.James 12 1:21.431 0.457  Aston Martin Vantage GT3 11
19 12 GTD F.Montecalvo 11 1:21.442 0.468  Lexus RC F GT3 7
20 16 GTD R.Hardwick 12 1:21.659 0.685  Porsche 911 GT3 R 11
21 22 GTD T.Bechtolsheimer 10 1:22.189 1.215  Acura NSX GT3 8
22 74 GTD G.Robinson 12 1:22.254 1.280  Mercedes-AMG 11
23 44 GTD J.Potter 11 1:22.388 1.414  Lamborghini Huracan GT3 9
24 30 GTD R.Ferriol 11 1:22.855 1.881  Audi R8 LMS GT3 8
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher-Lopez

