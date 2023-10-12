Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice

The second session in preparation for this weekend's season finale was slowed by one red flag, which saw the No. 35 TDS Racing ORECA of Giedo van der Garde have an off at Turn 3. There were other incidents, but none were enough to force another stoppage.

Bourdais set a blistering pace in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, lapping the circuit in 1:09.671s and topping the leaderboard in both FP1 and FP2.

Bourdais was the only driver to get below 1:10 on the time sheets, ending the 105-minute session 0.432s clear of Augusto Farfus in the No. 24 BMW Motorsport machine and 0.467 clear of Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 Penske Motorsport Porsche 963.

The No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA led LMP2 with Scott Huffaker setting the fastest lap time at 1:13.357s. They were followed by the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA and the No. 04 Crowdstrike by APR ORECA, which had led the opening practice of the day.

There was no change at the top of the LMP3 field with Garett Garett leading both Thursday sessions so far in the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier (1:16.749s).

Corvette Racing flexed their muscles in FP2 with Antonio Garcia leading the entire GT field at 1:19.543s in the No. 3 machine, beating Daniel Serra and the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 by 0.182s. The third-quickest GT team was also the highest non-pro driver with Madison Snow and the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 lapping the circuit in 1:19.731s.

There will be a third practice session later today, taking place at 7:30 p.m. EST.