Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice
Sebastien Bourdais again topped IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice Thursday afternoon at Road Atlanta.
The second session in preparation for this weekend's season finale was slowed by one red flag, which saw the No. 35 TDS Racing ORECA of Giedo van der Garde have an off at Turn 3. There were other incidents, but none were enough to force another stoppage.
Bourdais set a blistering pace in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, lapping the circuit in 1:09.671s and topping the leaderboard in both FP1 and FP2.
Bourdais was the only driver to get below 1:10 on the time sheets, ending the 105-minute session 0.432s clear of Augusto Farfus in the No. 24 BMW Motorsport machine and 0.467 clear of Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 Penske Motorsport Porsche 963.
The No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA led LMP2 with Scott Huffaker setting the fastest lap time at 1:13.357s. They were followed by the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA and the No. 04 Crowdstrike by APR ORECA, which had led the opening practice of the day.
There was no change at the top of the LMP3 field with Garett Garett leading both Thursday sessions so far in the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier (1:16.749s).
Corvette Racing flexed their muscles in FP2 with Antonio Garcia leading the entire GT field at 1:19.543s in the No. 3 machine, beating Daniel Serra and the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 by 0.182s. The third-quickest GT team was also the highest non-pro driver with Madison Snow and the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 lapping the circuit in 1:19.731s.
There will be a third practice session later today, taking place at 7:30 p.m. EST.
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|S. BOURDAISR. VAN DER ZANDES. DIXONCadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|54
|1'09.671
|131.245
|2
|P. ENGA. FARFUSM. WITTMANNBMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|48
|+0.432
|0.432
|130.437
|3
|M. CAMPBELLF. NASRJ. NEWGARDENPorsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|55
|+0.467
|0.035
|130.372
|4
|R. TAYLORJ. BARBOSAL. DELETRAZKonica Minolta Acura
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|52
|+0.489
|0.022
|130.331
|5
|T. BLOMQVISTC. BRAUNH. CASTRONEVESMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|60
|Acura ARX-06
|48
|+0.542
|0.053
|130.232
|6
|C. DE PHILLIPPIN. YELLOLYS. VAN DER LINDEBMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|45
|+0.612
|0.070
|130.103
|7
|P. DERANIA. SIMSJ. AITKENAction Express Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|56
|+0.663
|0.051
|130.008
|8
|N. TANDYM. JAMINETL. VANTHOORPorsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|50
|+1.147
|0.484
|129.120
|9
|H. TINCKNELLG. BRUNIN. JANIProton Competition
|59
|Porsche 963
|57
|+1.396
|0.249
|128.667
|10
|T. VAN DER HELMM. ROCKENFELLERJ. BUTTONJDC/Miller Motorsports
|5
|Porsche 963
|49
|+2.004
|0.608
|127.576
|11
|S. THOMASM. JENSENS. HUFFAKERTDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|54
|+3.686
|1.682
|124.651
|12
|B. KEATINGP. CHATIN
A. QUINNPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|50
|+3.886
|0.200
|124.312
|13
|G. KURTZB. HANLEY
N. SIEGELCrowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|58
|+4.097
|0.211
|123.956
|14
|D. MERRIMANR. DALZIEL
C. RASMUSSENEra Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|53
|+4.211
|0.114
|123.765
|15
|J. FALBG. VAN DER GARDEJ. PIERSONTDS Racing
|35
|ORECA 07
|26
|+4.425
|0.214
|123.407
|16
|D. ANDERSENE. JONESA. FJORDBACHHigh Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|57
|+4.439
|0.014
|123.384
|17
|A. BALOGHS. MCLAUGHLINK. SIMPSONTower Motorsport
|8
|ORECA 07
|51
|+4.616
|0.177
|123.090
|18
|F. PERRODOM. VAXIVIEREE. COLLARDAf Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|50
|+5.420
|0.804
|121.772
|19
|
N. SIEGEL
B. GARGG. GRISTJr III Racing
|30
|Ligier JS P320
|41
|+7.078
|1.658
|119.142
|20
|G. ROBINSONF. FRAGAJ. BURDONRiley Motorsports
|74
|Ligier JS P320
|52
|+7.281
|0.203
|118.827
|21
|J. ANDRETTIG. CHAVES
G. VANAndretti Autosport
|36
|Ligier JS P320
|45
|+7.438
|0.157
|118.585
|22
|A. MANTELLAW. BOYD
N. VARRONEAWA
|17
|Duqueine M30-D08
|47
|+7.580
|0.142
|118.367
|23
|B. THIENES
J. WOOLRIDGEC. SHIELDSPerformance Tech Motorsports
|38
|Ligier JS P320
|48
|+7.972
|0.392
|117.770
|24
|O. FIDANIM. BELLL. KERNAWA
|13
|Duqueine M30-D08
|52
|+7.985
|0.013
|117.750
|25
|T. BECHTOLSHEIMERD. GOLDBURGR. LINDHJDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Duqueine M30-D08
|38
|+8.279
|0.294
|117.306
|26
|A. GARCIAJ. TAYLORT. MILNERCorvette Racing
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|48
|+9.872
|1.593
|114.957
|27
|A. PIER GUIDID. SERRAD. RIGONRisi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|46
|+10.054
|0.182
|114.694
|28
|B. SELLERSM. SNOWC. LEWISPaul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|43
|+10.060
|0.006
|114.686
|29
|J. HAWKSWORTHB. BARNICOATK. KIRKWOODVasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|46
|+10.069
|0.009
|114.673
|30
|F. MONTECALVOA. TELITZP. THOMPSONVasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|48
|+10.129
|0.060
|114.586
|31
|K. BACHLERP. PILETK. ESTREPfaff Motorsports
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|42
|+10.275
|0.146
|114.377
|32
|M. SKEENM. GRENIERK. KOCHTeam Korthoff Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|50
|+10.276
|0.001
|114.376
|33
|R. WARDP. ELLISI. DONTJEWinward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|51
|+10.317
|0.041
|114.317
|34
|M. BORTOLOTTIJ. PEPPER
F. PERERAIron Lynx
|63
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|56
|+10.353
|0.036
|114.266
|35
|M. GOIKHBERGL. SPINELLI
P. LIDDYUS RaceTronics
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|46
|+10.537
|0.184
|114.004
|36
|R. GUNNA. RIBERASD. PITTARDHeart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|49
|+10.728
|0.191
|113.733
|37
|D. JUNCADELLAJ. GOUNONM. ENGELWeatherTech Racing
|79
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|36
|+10.854
|0.126
|113.555
|38
|R. FREYS. BOVYD. PINIron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|33
|+10.877
|0.023
|113.522
|39
|P. GALLAGHERR. FOLEYM. DINANTurner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|48
|+10.920
|0.043
|113.462
|40
|B. IRIBEF. SCHANDORFFO. MILLROYInception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3
|55
|+10.937
|0.017
|113.438
|41
|D. BRULEA. UDELLJ. ANDLAUERKellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|49
|+10.970
|0.033
|113.391
|42
|S. MANNM. MOLINAJ. CALADOAf Corse
|61
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|50
|+10.970
|0.000
|113.391
|43
|R. HARDWICKZ. ROBICHONJ. HEYLENWright Motorsports
|16
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|49
|+10.990
|0.020
|113.363
|44
|R. DE ANGELISM. SORENSENI. JAMESHeart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|50
|+11.109
|0.119
|113.196
|45
|B. AUBERLENC. HULLT. MERRILLTurner Motorsport
|97
|BMW M4 GT3
|48
|+11.142
|0.033
|113.150
|46
|A. HARRISOND. FORMALK. MARCELLIRacers Edge Motorsports with WTR
|93
|Acura NSX GT3
|46
|+11.176
|0.034
|113.103
|47
|A. BRYNJOLFSSONT. HINDMANM. ROOTWright Motorsports
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|50
|+11.197
|0.021
|113.073
|48
|
S. MONKK. LEGGEM. MILLERGradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|44
|+11.340
|0.143
|112.874
|49
|P. HYETT
S. PRIAULXG. JEANNETTEAO Racing
|80
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|43
|+11.582
|0.242
|112.537
|50
|O. TRIARSI
C. SCARDINAA. ROVERATriarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|45
|+11.698
|0.116
|112.377
|51
|J. POTTERA. LALLYS. PUMPELLYMagnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|52
|+12.297
|0.599
|111.556
|52
|J. BARBOSASean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P320
|0
|53
|R. LACORTEG. SERNAGIOTTOA. FUOCOCetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|0
Ford reveals driver line-up for factory IMSA GTD Pro effort
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Albuquerque heads Acura 1-2 in night practice
Latest news
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole
Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round
Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round
Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season
Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.