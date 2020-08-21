IMSA VIR: Makowiecki’s Porsche and Fergus’ McLaren take poles

The pair of Porsche 911 RSR-19s looked tough to beat in practice in the GT Le Mans class earlier on Friday, but in qualifying they went way beyond that.

Makowiecki in the #911 car he shares with Nick Tandy delivered a 1min40.389sec lap that put him just 0.130sec ahead of teammate Laurens Vanthoor, but 0.706sec ahead of third fastest car, the BMW M8 GTE driven heroically by Connor de Phillippi.

De Phillippi left it until his final flyer to beat the two Corvette C8.Rs of Jordan Taylor and Oliver Gavin who were separated by 0.4sec, while John Edwards was sixth in the second BMW.

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Corey Fergus grabbed GT Daytona pole by just 0.074sec in Compass Racing’s McLaren 720S GT3, edging another strong qualifying performance from Turner Motorsports’ Robby Foley in the BMW M6 GT3.

Recent class dominators AIM Vasser Sullivan saw Franke Montecalvo and Aaron Telitz slot into third and sixth places in their Lexus RC F GT3s, separated by Matt McMurry in Meyer Shank Racing’s #86 Acura NSX GT3 and Madison Snow piloting the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan. This top six, featuring five different marques, was covered by by less than 0.3sec.

Cooper MacNeil slotted his WeatherTech Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 into eighth, just behind the second MSR Acura driven by Misha Goikhberg.

Session results: