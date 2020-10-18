Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta II / Breaking news

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020

shares
comments
Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020
By:

Nick Tandy says scoring his fourth Petit Le Mans win makes up for the uncharacteristic amount of trouble the CORE autosport-run Porsche team has suffered in 2020.

While the Porsche 911 RSRs finished first and second in the GT Le Mans class of last year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and amassed six victories, the team appeared snakebit in 2020.

This was exemplified last week at a wet Charlotte Roval, when both cars crashed out early from the 100-minute race. Despite setting four pole positions in the first eight races of this season, the two cars between them had landed six podium finishes but no wins.

This changed last night at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta when fulltimers Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki and enduro extra Matt Campbell came home first, after Augusto Farfus’ leading BMW M8 ran off course in the closing stages. A necessary pitstop to clean grass and dirt from the air intakes and left front wheel of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run machine allowed the #911 into the lead.

Makowiecki then kept Antonio Garcia in the Corvette C8.R behind him to the checkered flag, surviving a late-race restart, and scored his and Campbell’s first win in the 23-year-old race instituted by the late Don Panoz.

“Petit Le Mans is one of the big races during the season, you really want to get it,” said an exhilarated Makowiecki. “It was a very tough race, tough weekend, and I’m so proud about my team because we did not give up.

“We had some good moments, some bad moments, but we had the right one. It doesn’t count to lead nine hours and 59 [minutes], what counts is the last minute.”

Tandy scored his first Petit Le Mans win in 2013 when he joined forces with Bryan Sellers and Wolf Henzler at Team Falken Tire, the trio prevailing in a close fight with BMW-RLL. But it was his second PLM win in 2015 – again over BMW-RLL – that appeared to seal his status as Porsche ‘lifer’. Sharing a 911 RSR with Richard Lietz and Patrick Pilet, Tandy played a crucial role on a hideously rain-soaked race in taking the car to the front of the field, and setting in place a remarkable overall victory, the nearest Prototype finisher coming home third.

Of his latest success Tandy commented: “We’ve had such a poor season. There’s so many things that have gone wrong.

“In the middle of the race, it looked like we weren’t going to be that competitive. To come out with a win, my fourth at Petit, is amazing.

“This makes up for all the bad times that we’ve had during the season so far.”

The #912 Porsche, driven by defending series GTLM champions Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor, along with third man Mathieu Jaminet, eventually came home fifth, after regularly contending for the lead with its sister car, the #24 BMW, and the Corvettes. The team encountered seatbelt issues, making their pitstops longer, and also served a drive-through penalty for a clash with a Corvette, ultimately hitting pitroad two more times than the #911 car.

The #912 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 of Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber, Mathieu Jaminet leads #4 Corvette of Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler.

The #912 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 of Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber, Mathieu Jaminet leads #4 Corvette of Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler.

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”

Previous article

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta II
Drivers Nick Tandy , Frédéric Makowiecki , Matt Campbell
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

Wolff: Drivers critiquing Hamilton should question themselves
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Drivers critiquing Hamilton should question themselves

Has the Eifel GP made two-day F1 weekends inevitable?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has the Eifel GP made two-day F1 weekends inevitable?

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Latest news

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

2
Supercars

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

3
Supercars

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

4
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

5
World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson battles to victory to boost title bid

Latest news

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020
IMSA

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”
IMSA

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash
IMSA

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac leads with two hours to go
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac leads with two hours to go

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.