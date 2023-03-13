PTM believes Nunez return could be winning move for Sebring
Performance Tech Motorsports has announced that Tristan Nunez will return to the team for the 71st Twelve Hours of Sebring, and thinks that could help it clinch LMP3 honors.
Performance Tech qualified and finished third in the season-opening IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round, the Rolex 24 hours at Daytona, with Cameron Shields, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum and John De Angelis sharing driving duties. Allen will remain onboard for Sebring with Robert Mau, and today it was announced that Nunez will be joining them.
“We’re ecstatic to have Tristan return to Performance Tech Motorsports,” said team owner Brent O'Neill. “He raced with us in the early 2010s, and we won the Prototype Lites Championship together in 2012.
“I think that between Chris, Robert and Tristan, we have a real shot at winning this race.
“We are feeling very confident and cannot wait to get going in Sebring. We kicked off the 2023 season on a very positive note and I have full faith that we can step on the podium once again.
“We took home third place here last year, so this team is equipped with all the knowledge and experience to secure some hardware this time around as well. We have a great driver lineup, and our Performance Tech Motorsports #38 Ligier JS P320s is ready to take on the bumps.”
Nunez has two prototype wins in IMSA competition – at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the Mazda RT24-P in 2019, and in the LMP2 WIN Autosport entry in the Six Hours of Watkins Glen in 2021.
“I’m extremely excited to get back in a car, especially with a team that I have so many unforgettable memories with,” said Tristan. “It’s really cool to see how things come full circle. I’m hungrier than ever to get back behind the wheel and look forward to racing hard at my home track.”
Mau, who previously raced with the team in Virginia last season, will be making his 2023 debut in Sebring, “I’m very excited to be back behind the wheel of the amazing Performance Tech Motorsports LMP3.
“It will be my first trip to Sebring and being called up to the major leagues is quite the challenge. I’d like to thank my family for being supportive and my wife for holding down the fort.”
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
