Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA News

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

By:
Co-author:
Koen Sniekers

Dutch LMP2 squad Racing Team Nederland says it remains interested in a future presence in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, but has denied reports an American campaign is a done deal.

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

RTN, the team built around Jumbo supermarket CEO Frits van Eerd, is a regular on the European racing scene and stepped up to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2018, van Eerd taking a first win in Fuji in 2019 alongside Giedo van der Garde and Nyck de Vries.

The Dutch outfit, which enters a TDS Racing-run Oreca 07-Gibson, has also competed in the Le Mans 24 Hours for the past four years and made its IMSA debut in January's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

RTN has since confirmed its interest in racing in IMSA's LMP2 class full-time, but says recent reports that its American switch is locked in for the 2021 campaign are wide of the mark.

"We never made a secret of the fact that we would love to do more IMSA races in the future," team manager Mark Koense told Motorsport.com.

"We raced in ELMS and now we're competing in the world championship, so IMSA could be a logical future ambition, especially given Frits' love for America, which is where he studied and attended races. It has always been on his bucket list.

"That's also what we communicated in Daytona, which was a fantastic experience. Right now, though, we are fully focused on the WEC.

"IMSA has captured our interest and we think it would be great to race there in the future, but we haven't decided anything."

Read Also:

The team also clarified that a double programme would be too time consuming for van Eerd given his business commitments in the Netherlands.

"Doing WEC and IMSA would be quite impossible because of Frits' business commitments, so we would never target racing in two championships at the highest level," Koense explained.

"This year, we raced in Daytona due to COVID-19 preventing us from testing almost anywhere in Europe. For us it was a great way to both get a taste of IMSA and get the mileage in, and it was a lot of fun.

"What the future will bring, however, is not something we will decide now. All focus is on the WEC and we remain open-minded on what is beyond."

shares
comments

Related video

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

Previous article

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Teams Racing Team Nederland
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

1h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1

3
DTM

Hawkey set to join DTM in second Lamborghini

Latest news
Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"
IMSA

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

1h
Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

1h
IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule
IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule

19h
IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans
IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans

May 25, 2021
Duval set to miss Portimao WEC due to IMSA clash
WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC due to IMSA clash

May 19, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: WTR wins race to save fuel at Mid-Ohio 00:27
IMSA
May 17, 2021

IMSA: WTR wins race to save fuel at Mid-Ohio

IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac 06:17
IMSA
May 15, 2021

IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

IMSA: Robert Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport 00:39
IMSA
May 5, 2021

IMSA: Robert Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods
General

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

Leclerc didn't expect Baku F1 pole after "shit lap" Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc didn't expect Baku F1 pole after "shit lap"

Racing Team Nederland More from
Racing Team Nederland
Racing Team Nederland joins LMP2 field for Rolex 24
IMSA

Racing Team Nederland joins LMP2 field for Rolex 24

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC

Van Eerd to race in Shanghai after Fuji win Shanghai
WEC

Van Eerd to race in Shanghai after Fuji win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

Trending Today

WRC2 driver Veiby gets six-month ban for COVID breach
WRC WRC

WRC2 driver Veiby gets six-month ban for COVID breach

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again
IndyCar IndyCar

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Pirelli believes Baku tyre blowouts were caused by debris
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli believes Baku tyre blowouts were caused by debris

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Latest news

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"
IMSA IMSA

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule

IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.